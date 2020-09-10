Candidate Profile: Sandy Smith (NC 1st District)

Sandy Smith is the Republican candidate for the U.S. House of Representatives, North Carolina’s 1st District. The Congressional election is scheduled for Nov. 3, 2020.
She is facing Democratic incumbent G.K. Butterfield.
Name: Sandy Smith
Race: U.S. House of Representatives, North Carolina’s 1st District
Party: Republican
Website: sandysmithnc.com
Biography: Sandy Smith and her husband own a farm in Ayden, N.C., where they raise honey bees and free-range pigs. Sandy has a long resume working in business, including five years with the Walt Disney Company. She also worked in the medical field as a training instructor and the manager of a durable medical equipment company. She was also the staff accountant for an agricultural company in Lenoir County. She graduated from East Carolina University with a bachelor’s degree in university studies in business and technology.
