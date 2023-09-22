Ruth Larson is a candidate for James City County Board of Supervisors – Berkeley District. Her name will appear on the ballot on November 7, 2023.

Larson is running against John R. Curran, Jr. in the Berkeley District.

The first day of in-person early voting at your local registrar’s office for this election is Friday, Sept. 22, 2023. Click here to see who is on your ballot.

10 On Your Side reached out to all of the candidates running in this race, with a request for a bio and a list of questions to answer. The responses below came directly from the candidate and are unedited. If you do not see the candidate listed with a profile, we did not receive one.

Name: Ruth Larson

Race: James City County Board of Supervisors – Berkeley District

Website: https://voteruthlarson.com/

Biography: I live in the Greater First Colony neighborhood with my husband of 36 years, Craig. I also work with Craig on several ventures, including Cornerstone Hospitality, a business owned by Craig and his business partner here in Williamsburg. We have three wonderful grown children, all living in Virginia and working hard in their careers. I started my public service as a PTA mom. I got the bug to lead when others encouraged me to help the schools in a larger capacity, so I ran for School Board and served on that board for 10 years. I’m currently serving my 8th year on the Board of Supervisors. I am a graduate of the Sorensen Institute for Political Leadership and The Virginia Association of Counties Supervisor Certification Program. I am also honored to be the 1st Vice President for the Virginia Association of Counties.

Why are you running for this office?

This summer I represented James City County when our Comprehensive Plan received the National Association of Counties (NACo) 2023 Achievement Award for Best in Category for Planning. That national award recognizing outstanding planning represents why I’m running. It is very important to me to give back to the place that has given so much to me and my family through the years. I mean that sincerely. Both of my parents are from here so my family goes way back. My great grandfather came here to be a silversmith at CW. My mom’s dad went to the Shipyard Apprentice School and spent his entire working career at the shipyard. My dad’s mom was ahead of her time as a professional woman in her role as one of the first bank officers for Peninsula Bank (now Truist). My dad spent his career at NASA and my mom is still working fulltime as an RN for Riverside Ask a Nurse. I was born here, married my very supportive husband Craig who lived in the neighborhood we now live in when he was in high school, and we brought up our three children here and they all graduated from Jamestown High School. I have longtime institutional memory for context on local issues, and a lot of neighbors know me personally. I am grateful for the roots I have here and I want to work to ensure that if my grandchildren live here one day, that they also have a wonderful place to call home.

What is the most important issue facing the county, and what is your position on it?

In June 2023, the proposal made by the City of Williamsburg to split the 60+ year school contract made schools the most important issue facing the county. If not the most important, then it is the most urgent and potentially most expensive. I am fully aware that any changes we make will impact the taxpayer, families and 10,000 students in James City County in the next few years when the contract expires in 2026. I now serve as one of the two BOS members on the School Liaison committee, and if we should split, I believe there may be solutions other

than building new schools, but that will require experience and understanding of the school system which I bring because of my 10-year tenure on the school board.

What is the top challenge facing your district, and how would you address it?

Growth. This is a beautiful community that retains a much-appreciated rural feel. I am always trying to achieve a balance between growth in the tax base through attracting new businesses and visitors to our historic county, and retention of beautiful greenspace. I care about the residents here and want to enhance the environment we share through smart governance and planning. My 10 years of experience on the School Board and my current position as Vice Chair of the Board of Supervisors makes me the most qualified candidate to shepherd the issues that are before the county right now.

What is your stance on the possible separation of the Williamsburg James City County Public Schools partnership?

I will continue to encourage open lines of communication between the government bodies, and If at the end of the day the City of Williamsburg decides that their citizens will be better served by a separation then I will do everything I can to make a smooth transition. There will be many contracts to negotiate about the physical properties shared that will need to be divided, like busses, school equipment, and our multi-million-dollar shared renovations at James Blair, administrative space, etc. Should there be a transition, my priorities will be to keep the students and WJCC school division employees in the forefront of our planning as we work through the process, and to protect the taxpayer from any unnecessary expenses.

How do you feel about the politicization of public education?

I don’t like the politicization of anything! But that said, parents should feel very good about the public schools in WJCC. We have lovely modern facilities and outstanding teachers and administrators. We are very fortunate.

How do you plan to manage growth while also protecting the quality-of-life residents bought into?

JCC is a fiscally well managed County. The last two fiscal years we took a penny off of our tax rate to help our citizens recover from the impact of Covid on the economy, and we continue to have a Triple A bond rating. That saves our citizens money while still providing them with high quality services. We will continue to have growth in JCC. For example, we have parcels that may be developed by right, we have permits that were previously pulled but not built on, we will also have applications come before us that may or may not be approved, and we have some opportunities for infill development. As these land use decisions come before us, I will continue to ask questions to ensure that we have an infrastructure plan to support any growth or land use decisions, as in: Are the roads able to handle the traffic volume? If not, how can we work with VDOT to ensure they have a plan in place? Do we have space in schools? Do we have the employees needed to address citizens’ needs (i.e. police, fire, emergency)? Additionally, we always keep water supply in mind and stay on top of any plans to address water use as we grow. Citizen Services are part of the growth balance, too, ensuring that we can support a high quality of life for our citizens through good education for our students, the best and the brightest in our law enforcement and fire/EMS departments, and supporting our incredible parks and recreation department for our citizens to enjoy living here. We are incredibly well served by all these departments, and I am so appreciative. We can provide for all these needs because the Board of Supervisors has been fiscally responsible, ensuring that we are using tax dollars in the most responsible way we can, always looking for the most efficient way to accomplish a task, encouraging employees to share ideas for a better more cost-effective way to provide for our citizens. I will continue to work toward smart growth and make it a priority.

What is your view on unlimited campaign contributions? Should that change?

My view is irrelevant. If I could limit campaign contributions I would, but on January 21, 2010 the Supreme Court’s ruling in Citizens United v. Federal Election Commission reversed century-old campaign finance restrictions and enabled corporations and other outside groups to spend unlimited funds on elections. That said, in my humble opinion, it is obscene the amount of money that is going to advertising outlets for elections.

How will you still value constituents with whom you disagree?

As the Independent candidate in this race, I can swear allegiance to all citizens. I care about ALL the residents here and want to enhance the environment we share through smart governance and planning. My 10 years of experience on the School Board, my eight years on the board of supervisors along with my current position as Vice Chair of the Board of Supervisors makes me the most qualified candidate to shepherd the issues that are before the county right now. I will have done my homework and learned all I can about every issue before I consider the merit of the decisions coming before the Board. I believe I am well prepared to serve another four years.