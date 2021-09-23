Candidate Profile: Russ Harper (District 94)

Russ Harper is the Republican candidate for the Virginia House of Delegates District 94. His name will appear on the ballot on Nov. 2.

Candidate: Russ Harper

Race: Virginia House of Delegates District 94

Party: Republican

Website: russfordelegate.com

Biography: Russ Harper served in the U.S. Army for 13 years, moving to Newport News in 2004 when he was stationed in Virginia. He graduated from Regent University with both his bachelor’s and master’s degrees. He is a local pastor, small business owner, husband, and father.

WAVY-TV 10 emailed each candidate five questions and told them their answers to those questions would be published on our website in their candidate profile. We have not received a response to our questions from this candidate. If we receive a response prior to the Nov. 2 election, we will update this profile with the candidate’s responses