Candidate Profile: Roy Cooper (NC Governor)

Roy Cooper is the Democratic incumbent for North Carolina’s governor. The governor’s election is scheduled for Nov. 3, 2020.

He is facing Constitution candidate Al Pisano, Republican candidate Dan Forest, and Libertarian candidate Steven DiFore.

Name: Roy Cooper

Race: N.C. Governor

Party: Democrat

Website: roycooper.com

Biography: Roy Cooper is the current governor of North Carolina. He was elected to that role in 2017. Prior to becoming governor, Roy served in North Carolina’s House of Delegates and Senate and as the state’s attorney general. Roy earned a law degree from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill on a Morehead Scholarship.

Voter Resources