Candidate Profile: Roy Cooper (NC Governor)

Roy Cooper is the Democratic incumbent for North Carolina’s governor. The governor’s election is scheduled for Nov. 3, 2020.
He is facing Constitution candidate Al Pisano, Republican candidate Dan Forest, and Libertarian candidate Steven DiFore.
Name: Roy Cooper
Race: N.C. Governor
Party: Democrat
Website: roycooper.com
Biography: Roy Cooper is the current governor of North Carolina. He was elected to that role in 2017. Prior to becoming governor, Roy served in North Carolina’s House of Delegates and Senate and as the state’s attorney general. Roy earned a law degree from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill on a Morehead Scholarship.
