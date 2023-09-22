Roxanne L. Marr-Shears is a candidate for Surry County School Board – Carsley District. Her name will appear on the ballot on November 7, 2023.

Marr-Shears is running against Sue Fibish.

The first day of in-person early voting at your local registrar’s office for this election is Friday, Sept. 22, 2023. Click here to see who is on your ballot.

10 On Your Side reached out to all of the candidates running in this race with specific questions. The responses below came directly from the candidate and are unedited. If you do not see the candidate listed with a profile, we did not receive one.

Name: Roxanne L. Marr-Shears

Age: 55

Race: Surry County School Board – Carsley District

Website: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100093953829469

Biography: My motto of “Leave a legacy by planting seeds” reflects my involvement with the youth and young adults of Surry County. This has played out on several documented stages of successful ventures and initiatives that include the following:

Devoted wife and mother of three wonderful, young men who all attended Surry County Schools

Master of Business Administration, Organizational Leadership

Entrepreneur

Financial Management Analyst

Surry County Parents Teachers Association (SCPTA) – Founding Member and Treasurer

United Way Community Impact Council of Greater Richmond & Petersburg – Council member

Surry County Parks & Recreation Soccer Coach – Over 10 years of volunteer service

United to Empower Organization, Chairperson – Providing empowerment, educational, and enhancement services to the Counties of Surry, Sussex, Isle of Wight, Prince George and Southampton

Genieve Shelter – Board of Directors Member

Girls on the Run – Coach

Community Organizer and Collaborator, Service Volunteer, Mentor, and Child Advocate for:

Alcohol, Tobacco, and Drug Free Advocate for Surry County Students

Anti-Bullying Initiative

Autism Awareness Advocate

Cancer Prevention Awareness

Child Abuse Awareness and Advocacy

Diabetes Prevention Awareness

Domestic Violence and Awareness

Ladies Empowering Young People and Precious Jewels

Surry County Holiday Food Drive & Dinner Distribution

Trauma Informed Care Advocate

Just to name a few…

Why are you running for this office?

I believe our children should be the priority. It is our responsibility to help them build a world we can all live in and prosper. They are entrusting us, as adults, to set the stage for their future. I am running because I take this responsibility seriously and would like to be a part of these efforts for our county.

What is the most important issue facing the school system and what is your position on it?

There are numerous issues that face school systems across the country, but I believe an overarching issue is school safety. It is imperative that school systems provide a strategic, safe school environment for students, teachers, school staff, and administrators. The lives of our children and school staff are invaluable. This is a compounded issue because addressing safety in schools requires a real look at root-causes, impacts, and collaboration from all who have a stake in the welfare of our children’s precious lives. If we are not willing to address and mitigate the risks, the impacts to our educational system on all levels will be great.

How do you feel about the politicization of public education?

Politics have become all too divisive smothering the efforts of those who provide children with a decent education. There are those who want to foster an adversarial role between parents and teachers. This is divisive, and is diametrically opposite to what the intentions should be of parents and teachers. Ultimately, the goal is to devotedly mode young minds, where they can be productive, creative, and committed citizens. You cannot create this when your agenda is to sow seeds of discourse. We must find a way to foster a productive format for our children, where respect and collaboration overcome personal agendas.

Will you still value constituents and or fellow politicians with whom you disagree?

I am committed to serving all my constituents within the district. Iron sharpens iron, two truths can exist in the same climate when the vision is to uplift the success and individual needs of all students. The beauty of our community is that for the sake of our students’ future, we can have those hard discussions and come to a consensus… respectively, of course.