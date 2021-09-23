Candidate Profile: Roslyn Tyler (District 75)

Roslyn Tyler is the Democratic candidate for the Virginia House of Delegates District 75. His name will appear on the ballot on Nov. 2.

Candidate: Roslyn Tyler

Race: Virginia House of Delegates District 75

Party: Democratic

Website: delegatetyler.com

Biography: Del. Roslyn Tyler has been a member of Virginia House of Delegate for 15 years representing the 75th District, which includes the counties of Greensville, Sussex, Southampton, Brunswick, Lunenburg, and the cities of Franklin and Emporia.

Tyler is currently the chairperson of the House Education Committee and is a member of the Agriculture, Chesapeake, and Natural Resource, Appropriations Committee and Tobacco Revitalization Commission, Roanoke River Basin Advisory Committee, Southwest Virginia Health Authority, Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Memorial Commission, Education Commission of the States, E-911 Boarder Response Group, and the Southern Economic Development Committee.

Tyler also serves as chair of the Sub Committee for Appropriations Compensation and General Government. She also serves on the Commerce, Agriculture, and Natural Resources, Transportation and Public Safety, and Conferee Committees for Appropriations. Tyler is also the vice-chair of the Broadband Advisory Council and chair of the Center for Rural Virginia. She was born in Emporia and educated in Greensville County Public Schools.

Additionally, she continued her education by earning the following degrees: A bachelor’s of science of biology at Virginia State University, a bachelor’s of science in physical therapy from Old Dominion University, and a master’s in special at VSU. She has been married for 39 years to the Honorable Rufus Tyler and they reside in Sussex County. They have four children and 2 grandchildren.

She has served on numerous committees and organizations, including John Tyler Community College Board, and has been awarded numerous honors, including Virginia Education Association Legislative Hero Award, VEA Hard Rock Award, and a honorary doctoral degree from St. Paul College, as well as Virginia State University. She has worked as a clinical coordinator physical therapist for 29 years at the Bon Secours Hospital in Emporia.

Tyler was a first-generation college student and realizes the importance of a strong educational foundation and availability of a skilled workforce in order to grow Virginia’s economy. She has been an advocate for early childhood education, increasing funding for K-12, and making college tuition affordable so each student, regardless of their zip code, can earn a college education or career vocational skill.

All of us working together, Virginia will continue to be the “Best State to Educate a Child”.

Why should Virginians elect you to the Virginia House of Delegates?

As a Christian, medical professional, and small business owner, I bring a diversified perspective to the Virginia House of Delegates. I believe, view, and analyze issues affecting Virginia through bipartisan global lens. Consequently, my votes on issues reflect what I believe is in the best interest of all my constituents and Virginians, and not political party only. I have 15 years of experience as a member of the Virginia House of Delegates and as a chairperson of education, member of appropriation committee, etc. Over the years, I have built numerous vital relationships which are critical to getting things accomplished in Richmond and attracting resources to the 75th District to benefit my constituents and all Virginians.

What do you hope to accomplish, if elected?

Virginia has been selected as the best state to operate business; however, several rural areas, such as the 75th district, are struggling to improve and/or expand their infrastructure to attract additional good-paying jobs and industry. Since my HB-2304 has passed to provide unserved rural areas access to broadband and high speed internet, I hope to work with economic development entities, local elected officials, and stakeholders to develop an aggressive economic development strategic plan to improve their infrastructure to attract more businesses and jobs to rural Southside Virginia. This proposed strategic plan will improve the quality of life for our citizens and help small businesses thrive.

What is the most important issue facing your district, and what is your position on it?

One of the most important issues facing my district is developing a skilled and educated workforce to meet future demands. To address this demand, I believe it is important for localities to ensure that all 3 and 4-year-olds enroll in a high-quality early childhood education program. This approach will commence a strong foundation for an ongoing skilled and educated workforce.

What is your position on Virginia’s overall response to the coronavirus pandemic, and what might you have done differently?

It is my belief that Virginia’s overall response to the coronavirus pandemic was impressive when compared to other states. The expertise of the governor as a physician and his administrative personnel did a great job developing a plan to curtail the virus and protect our citizens. The distribution of vaccine and PPE in various localities helped facilitate the effective implementation of the states plan. Public press updates on the pandemic provided valuable information to keep the public informed and served as a vehicle to encourage Virginians to get vaccinated. Personally, I can’t think of any options that I would do differently.

What are the top three issues created by the coronavirus pandemic in your district, and how would you plan to address them?