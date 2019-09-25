Candidate Profile: Rosemary Wilson (Beach District)

Name: Rosemary Wilson

Race: Virginia Beach City Council, Beach District

Website: Rosemary Wilson for Virginia Beach City Council

Why should residents elect you to City Council?

This election is about serving all citizens, and in the past year, the Beach Council seat has had a lot of turmoil. My experience as a former teacher, School Board Vice-Chair and City Councilwoman can provide stability and leadership that has been lacking as of late. My experience with education and economic development will help make our beaches friendlier to local citizens and create more open space, more parking and more enjoyment for Virginia Beach families.

What is the most pressing issue facing your community, and how will you address the issue?

Our most pressing issue is leadership. We are seeking to hire a new city manager and I will support one who will not only do an exceptional job but also be open and transparent with the public and engage everyone with professionalism and good will. We also need to make sure we protect education and public safety and keep Virginia Beach moving forward.

What are your community’s biggest infrastructure needs, and how do you plan to fulfill them?

By far, flooding is our biggest infrastructure need, and we’ve committed record funding in the budget to address these issues. Sea level rise is a reality for coastal cities like ours, and we must make the investments to keep our neighborhoods free from recurrent flooding.

Do you believe there are any policy, legislative, or community changes that should be made to prevent tragedies like the mass shooting at the Virginia Beach Municipal Center?

I supported an increase in mental health funding at the state level, because FBI statistics cite over a 70% connection between mass shootings and mental health. Our Police Chief has said that no new law would’ve prevented the horrible tragedy on May 31, but I am concerned about guns getting in the hands of people who are a danger to themselves or others and would look at ways to make sure the mentally ill get the treatment they need and I favor background checks to keep guns away from people who shouldn’t have them.