Ronnie E. Holden is a candidate for Accomack Co. School Board – District 8. His name will appear on the ballot on November 7, 2023.

Holden is running against Stefanie A. Jackson in the District 8 race.

The first day of in-person early voting at your local registrar's office for this election is Friday, Sept. 22, 2023.

Candidate Name: Ronnie E. Holden

Age: Regarding age, I see it not as a limitation but as an asset. My many years have endowed me with a wealth of experience, a deep understanding of our community and history, and the wisdom to lead with a steady hand, especially in turbulent times. I am eager to utilize this experience to guide our school district towards a future where every child can succeed.

Race: Accomack Co. School Board – District 8

Candidate Website: TBA (Vote4Holden.com)

Biography: Dr. Ronnie E. Holden is an Eastern Shore native and product of Accomack County Public School System. He will run for the District 8 seat on the Accomack County School Board in November General Election. In 1991, Ronnie was appointed as a member of the Accomack County School Board and has served as chair and vice-chair for several terms. While serving as a Board member, Dr. Holden was instrumental in the successful implementation of Phase I and Phase II of the School Division’s building plan. This consisted of the construction of four new elementary schools and two new middle schools while renovating the two elementary schools built in the early 60’s. Ronnie was also instrumental in recommending that ACPS organize and implement the first school division swim team. During his tenure on the Board, he assisted with the monitoring of State funds to ensure that the necessary upgrades to buildings such as installation of metal roofs on AES and CES was completed as well as other building projects to upgrade schools. During his tenure the academic and student service enhancements have been continually made to ensure the maximum support for all students and enabling the accreditation of all schools. He is presently the board’s vice-chair. Dr. Holden states it is an honor and a privilege to serve the residents of Accomack County.

In December 2014, Ronnie retired serving the University of Maryland Eastern Shore for 37.5 years. His work started at University as an accountant in charge of the Office of Student Accounts. During his tenure he served as Budget Analyst, Acting Comptroller/Business Manager, Budget Director and Assistant Vice President for Administrative Affairs. In 1986, Ronnie was appointed Vice President for Administrative Affairs. In this position he was the chief financial officer, which managed a 140+ million dollar budget and provided oversight to 14 institutional departments. For over twelve years he traveled to Cameroon and South Africa to establish and maintain the financial and banking system; program management; and project evaluation designed for the college’s research grant program. In 2006, he traveled to Jamaica to explore the components for a newly established school program of a non-profit organization.

During Ronnie’s tenure at the University he observed growth from approximately 800 students to over 4,500 students. He played a major role as the University grew from less than 400,000 Gross Square Feet to more than 1.9 million Gross Square Feet. Under his leadership, more than $700 million in capital construction projects were completed. The university was named the second most beautifully landscaped campus in America for two consecutive years in a row.

Holden states “my experience, education and professional demeanor will continue to be an asset to the Accomack County School Board and will continue to allow me to serve my community. I attribute my leadership skills was gained from the work ethics of my parents, who were dedicated to hard work, job performance, and living a Christian life. I share daily to concepts from Stephen Covey’s “7 Habits of Highly Effective People”- To be proactive and to sharpen the saw. Every day is a learning experience and our youth need to see the opportunities that our school system has to offer. We want youth to have a career, not just a job. We want our youth to have a realistic career plan in place, which is an essential part towards their personal growth and development, and then ultimately lead to success.”

Holden graduated from the Eastern Shore Community College with an Associate Degree in Business Administration. Attended Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University (Virginia Tech) earning a Bachelor of Science Degree in Accounting in 1976. Following a cooperative education program and upon completing college at Virginia Tech, Ronnie worked at the National Aeronautics and Space Administration’s Wallops Flight Facility, Wallops Island, Virginia. He obtained a Master Degree in Business Administration (MBA) from Salisbury University in 1986. In 1994, he received a terminal degree with a Doctorate of Education from the University of Maryland College Park.

He also served on the Eastern Shore Community College Foundation Board and has an endowment scholarship at the community college and also at the University of Maryland Eastern Shore for local Eastern Shore of Virginia students. He served on the Board of Directors for the Village of Hope, a non-profit shelter for women and children; Executive Committee of the Business Council for the Association of Public and Land-Grant Universities (APLU); Maryland State Chamber of Commerce; National Association of College and University Business Officers; National Association of College and University Auxiliary Services; College and University Personnel Officers. He was the Executive of the Boy Scouts Troop 305, Cub Scout Pack 305, and Ventures 305.

Presently he is the Sire Archon for Gamma Theta Boule of Sigma Pi Phi Fraternity, Incorporated, and a life member of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity Incorporated, the Virginia School Board Association, Minority Leadership Round-Table and Eastern Shore Men’s Outreach. He is a member of Jerusalem Baptist Church in Temperanceville, Virginia, where serves as a deacon and on several auxiliary services.

Dr. Ronnie E. Holden is the third child born to Donnie and LaRue Holden of Withams, Virginia. Ronnie lives in Onley with his wife Brenda where they manage their residential rental business. They have four children where two resides in North Carolina and two of which resides on the Eastern Shore. Ronnie states that he takes to heart in his everyday life the lessons from Marian Wright Edelman to “Be a can-do, will-try person; be reliable, be faithful; Finish what you start; and never give up! My moral character is fairness, dedication, and compassionate listening.”

Why are you running for this office?

I am running for this office because I firmly believe in the potential of every child in our community to succeed and excel in life. Drawing upon my vast experience accumulated over many years, my purpose is to further cultivate a nurturing and effective educational environment where both teachers and students can thrive. Having witnessed generations grow and develop in this community, I am deeply invested in ensuring the continuous improvement of our education system. I stand for stability, accountability, and proven leadership, pledging to be a strong and resilient voice for the children and families of Accomack County.

What is the most important issue facing Accomack County Public Schools and what is your position on it?

The most pressing issue facing our schools today is educational inequality, which has been exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic. To address this, I believe we must focus on providing resources to all schools equitably, ensuring that every child has access to a high-quality education, irrespective of their background or the neighborhood they come from. I am committed to fighting for equal opportunity for all students, advocating for policies that bridge the gap and foster an inclusive learning environment that meets the unique needs of every student in our district.

How do you feel about the politicization of public education?

It is unfortunate that education, a sector that should ideally be focused solely on nurturing our future generations, has become a ground for political disputes. I believe our primary focus should always be on the students and the quality of education they receive. Therefore, my approach will be to foster a non-partisan, collaborative environment where we can all work together, setting aside political differences, to develop solutions that are in the best interest of our students and educators.

How will you still value constituents and politicians with whom you disagree?

Throughout my tenure, I have always maintained an open-door policy, welcoming opinions and suggestions from all quarters, including those who may disagree with me. I firmly believe in constructive dialogue as a means to finding common ground and achieving consensus. I value the diversity of thoughts and perspectives as it often leads to more balanced and well-considered decisions.