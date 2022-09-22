Ronald Diggs is a candidate for Portsmouth City Council. His name will appear on the ballot on Nov. 8, 2022.

10 On Your Side reached out to all of the candidates running in this race. If you do not see a candidate listed with a profile, we did not receive one.

See who is on your ballot by viewing the candidate lists on the Virginia Department of Elections website.

Name: Ronald Diggs

Race: Portsmouth City Council

Biography: The following biographical information was provided to WAVY-TV 10 by Ronald Diggs.

From Mathews County

Lived in Portsmouth for 5 years

B.S. 1976 from Norfolk State University

28-year career at Ford Motor Company, engineer/manager

Married 36 years with three children, all reside in Portsmouth

Retired in 2003

Why should residents elect you to City Council?

I will represent the people and provide the needed leadership to grow our city to be a success story.

What are the top three priorities you would tackle if elected?

Better management of community functions, human resources, and existing big businesses.

What is the most pressing economic issue facing your community, and how would you address it?

Provide necessary resources to engage the needy, hungry, and unemployed.

What are your community’s biggest infrastructure needs, and how do you plan to fulfill them?

Street repairs and repaving. Improve public trashcan use and awareness to reduce littering in our city.

How is gun violence impacting your community, and how do you plan to address gun violence?

Control what we can control. Provide controls for ammunition, clips, and tactical gear that’s used in these attacks.