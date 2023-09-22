Why are you running for this office?

I am running to continue the progress that has been made in the County to keep taxes low, work to expand the planned growth and development of the Wallops Complex that includes NASA, Navy, Virginia Space, NOAA, and now Rocket Lab, all of which provide stable employment with good wages.

What is the most important issue facing Accomack County, and what is your position on it?

There are many issues that face Accomack County, as in many other parts of the Commonwealth. We need to address the housing problems that we face in the County, particularly the lack of affordable housing for the young and elderly. New teachers and other professionals looking to locate here find it very difficult to find housing.

The problem to fill job openings in the County has been difficult as it is Nationwide. This runs the gamut of all types of job openings in the market. Volunteerism for local Fire Departments is on the decline as well as other organizations throughout the County. These issues are very difficult to resolve in “ our me me society “. People seem to be only concerned with what’s in for me not how can I help too make things better.

What it the top challenge facing your district, and how would you address it?

The top challenge in my district again is housing. Over the years as a result of the expansion of the Aerospace Industry and the Navy presence here in the northern part of the County, affordable housing is a real issue. Expansion of high speed internet is being addressed but has been a hindrance in the past.

How do you feel about the politicization of public education?

No answer provided.

What ordinances or resolutions would you plan to sponsor in your first year?

As I have been in office for twenty years, I have brought many new ideas and legislation to the BOS. One that I have been involved in is to initiate a new compensation study for all County employees that has been long overdue. I would hope that this will help to retain our staff and fill many vacant positions we now have.

What is your view on unlimited campaign contributions? Should that change?

No answer provided

How will you still value constituents and politicians with whom you disagree?

Having been involved in County politics for twenty years and a referee for forty two years my skin has become very tough! As a referee whenever you make a call fifty percent like it and fifty percent don’t and that changes on the very next call. In politics the same is true. My hope is that we can all work together to make our County, communities and neighborhoods a better place for us all.