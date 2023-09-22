Ron S. Wolff is a candidate for Accomack Co. Board of Supervisors – District 2. His name will appear on the ballot on November 7, 2023.
He is running against Roger L. DeGeorges for this seat.
The first day of in-person early voting at your local registrar’s office for this election is Friday, Sept. 22, 2023. Click here to see who is on your ballot.
10 On Your Side reached out to all of the candidates running in this race, with a list of questions. If you do not see the candidate listed with a profile, we did not receive one.
Name: Ron S. Wolff
Age: 71
Race: Accomack Co. Board of Supervisors – District 2
Website: N/A
Biography:
Born and raised in Baltimore, Md.
Graduate Northwestern HS 1970
Graduate Baltimore Community College 1972, AA Degree
Graduate University of Maryland College Park, BA Degree in Education, Major in History
Taught HS from 1975- 1982
Owned and Operated Wolff’s Sandwich Shoppe, in Atlantic, Va. 1984- 2019
High School Referee in VA. & Md. Basketball & Soccer for 42 yrs. ending in 2021
District 2 Supervisor Accomack Co. Va. for five terms 20yrs.
Chairman of Accomack BOS five times
Vice Chairman of Accomack BOS five times
Chairman of Wallops Leadership Council of
Chairman of Accomack County Solid Waste Committee
Chairman of the Eastern Shore Rail Trail Foundation
Vice Chairman of the Accomack Northampton 911 Commission
Why are you running for this office?
I am running to continue the progress that has been made in the County to keep taxes low, work to expand the planned growth and development of the Wallops Complex that includes NASA, Navy, Virginia Space, NOAA, and now Rocket Lab, all of which provide stable employment with good wages.
What is the most important issue facing Accomack County, and what is your position on it?
There are many issues that face Accomack County, as in many other parts of the Commonwealth. We need to address the housing problems that we face in the County, particularly the lack of affordable housing for the young and elderly. New teachers and other professionals looking to locate here find it very difficult to find housing.
The problem to fill job openings in the County has been difficult as it is Nationwide. This runs the gamut of all types of job openings in the market. Volunteerism for local Fire Departments is on the decline as well as other organizations throughout the County. These issues are very difficult to resolve in “ our me me society “. People seem to be only concerned with what’s in for me not how can I help too make things better.
What it the top challenge facing your district, and how would you address it?
The top challenge in my district again is housing. Over the years as a result of the expansion of the Aerospace Industry and the Navy presence here in the northern part of the County, affordable housing is a real issue. Expansion of high speed internet is being addressed but has been a hindrance in the past.
How do you feel about the politicization of public education?
No answer provided.
What ordinances or resolutions would you plan to sponsor in your first year?
As I have been in office for twenty years, I have brought many new ideas and legislation to the BOS. One that I have been involved in is to initiate a new compensation study for all County employees that has been long overdue. I would hope that this will help to retain our staff and fill many vacant positions we now have.
What is your view on unlimited campaign contributions? Should that change?
No answer provided
How will you still value constituents and politicians with whom you disagree?
Having been involved in County politics for twenty years and a referee for forty two years my skin has become very tough! As a referee whenever you make a call fifty percent like it and fifty percent don’t and that changes on the very next call. In politics the same is true. My hope is that we can all work together to make our County, communities and neighborhoods a better place for us all.