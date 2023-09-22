Roger L. DeGeorges is a candidate for Accomack Co. Board of Supervisors – District 2. His name will appear on the ballot on November 7, 2023.

DeGeorges is running against Ron. S. Wolff in this race.

The first day of in-person early voting at your local registrar’s office for this election is Friday, Sept. 22, 2023. Click here to see who is on your ballot.

