Robert “JJ” Orth is a candidate for the Gloucester County Board of Supervisors. His name will appear on the ballot on November 7, 2023.

Orth is running against John C. Meyer, Jr.

The first day of in-person early voting at your local registrar’s office for this election is Friday, Sept. 22, 2023. Click here to see who is on your ballot.

10 On Your Side reached out to all of the candidates running in this race. If you do not see the candidate listed with a profile, we did not receive one.

Name: Robert “JJ” Orth

Age: 75

Biography: “JJ” is a retired professor from the Virginia Institute of Marine Science, College of William and Mary. JJ moved to Gloucester in 1973. He is married to his wife, Nancy, who taught in Gloucester Public schools for 27 years. They are parents of two daughters, Jennifer and Leanna, both of whom graduated from Gloucester High School

Education

B. S. 1969, Rutgers University

M.S. 1971, University of Virginia

Ph.D. 1975, University of Maryland.

Employment

1973 – 2021 Virginia Institute of Marine Science (VIMS).

Professor Emeritus – 2021-present

Professor – Dept. of Biological Science (retired)

Assistant Director Biological and Fisheries Sciences – 1986-1992

Department Chair -Biological Sciences – 1992-1997, and 2014-2016.

Honors and Awards

Coastal Estuarine Research Federation’s prestigious Odum award for Lifetime Achievement

Co winner with colleague Dr. Ken Heck, Dauphin Island Marine Lab – 2021

Richmond Science Museum’s Outstanding Scientist in Virginia award – 2018

William and Mary Plumeri Award for Faculty Excellence – 2013

VIMS Outstanding Faculty Research Award -2012

Conservation of the Year award, Tidewater Chapter of the American Fisheries Society – 2007

Distinguished Service Award, Estuarine Research Federation – 1993

Professional Service

Coastal Estuarine Research Federation:

Member: 1977 to present

Treasurer: l985-l988

President: l989-l99l

Past President: l99l-l993

Involved in various subcommittees during my tenure as a member.

Community Work

Gloucester County Board of Supervisors, Abingdon District, 2011-2023 (involved in numerous committees, e.g., Utilities, Library, Economic Development.

Abingdon Volunteer Rescue Squad – Treasurer, President, Board of Directors, and Fund Drive Chair.

Gloucester Parks and Recreation – volunteered in t-ball, softball, and basketball.

Gloucester High School Athletic Boosters Club – president; inducted into the Gloucester High School Sports Hall of Fame in 2012 for being instrumental in the building of the High School Sports Complex.

Middle Peninsula chapter of the Virginia Master Naturalist Program – member.

Bethany United Methodist Church at Gloucester Point, member since 1977.

Why are you running for this office: I have been on Gloucester County’s Board of Supervisors for the past 12 years. I have enjoyed being able to serve the citizens in this capacity and in trying to make Gloucester a better place for all citizens. It is an honor and privilege to represent the citizens in my district. I want to make a difference in my community and leave Gloucester a better place than when I arrived. I have been an advocate for small businesses and want to do what I can to attract business to Gloucester and help those that are here. I want to advocate for a balanced budget and a tax rate that supports essential services to run the county effectively and efficiently and serve the citizens of Gloucester in a fair and equitable manner.

I want to work in a cooperative and collaborative way with our school board to make Gloucester schools one of the best in the region. I want to continue to support recreational activities for both our youth and adults through our Parks and Recreation Department. I want to continue to support Gloucester’s volunteer fire and rescue squads, as well as Gloucester’s sheriff dept. And I have a unique background in marine science to be able to understand and explain issues related to the health of Chesapeake Bay and our local waters.

What is the most important issue facing the county, and what is your position on it? While most people would think taxes, I believe the major issue is growth. Gloucester still maintains a rural atmosphere, with low taxes, which has attracted many individuals to move here. I will continue to advocate for a balance between smart growth and maintaining the rural atmosphere of the county, an environment many of our current and future residents see as an important part of “Land of Life Worth Living”.

What is the top challenge facing your district, and how would you address it? Gloucester citizens are being asked to vote on a referendum this November to support several CIP projects in the county with a potential $0.02 increase in real estate tax to pay for them. If approved, the Board of Supervisors will be faced with the decision in 2024 of moving forward with the proposed projects, how much to borrow and when to borrow for each of the proposed projects.

How do you feel about the politicization of public education? I think it is a sad commentary in today’s world that politics has entered our educational system. We should be focused on providing all students with the best education that we can give them and preparing them for whatever career they pursue. We should teach them critical thinking skills and be able to separate fact from fiction in a world overloaded with data and misinformation.

What ordinances or resolutions would you plan to sponsor in your first year? See my comment above on the top challenge question.

What is your view on unlimited campaign contributions? Should that change? Yes – but I don’t have a good alternative. One possible solution to limit funding would be to limit when campaigns start campaigning. For example, for fall elections, limit ads and other activities to start just after Labor Day.

How will you still value constituents with whom you disagree? I think people have forgotten how to listen to each other. Everyone has an opinion on something, which may or may not be facilitated by how they receive news (e.g., TV, social media, newsprint, or other electronic sources, or neighbors/friends/colleagues). We need to listen to others who have different opinions on topics of mutual interest and try to understand how they have come to their conclusions. I think if you are honest and respectful, I think you can agree to disagree. But you have to discuss your issues based on facts and not mis-information.