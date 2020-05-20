Candidate Profile: Robert C. “Bobby” Scott (3rd District)

A primary election is scheduled for June 23, 2020 in Virginia. This election will determine which candidates will be on the ballot during the Nov. 3, 2020 election for the U.S. Senate and the U.S. House of Representatives. The deadline to request an absentee ballot for this election is Tuesday, June 16. To see who is on your ballot, click here.

Candidate Name: Robert C. “Bobby” Scott

Race: U.S. House of Representatives, 3rd District

Party: Democrat

Website: bobbyscottforcongress.com

Biography: Robert C. “Bobby” Scott was born in Washington, D.C. and grew up in Newport News. He earned his bachelor’s degree in political science from Harvard University and a law degree from Boston College. He also served in the Massachusetts’s National Guard and the Army Reserve. He practiced law in Newport News from 1973 until 1991 when he ran for Congress.

Bobby was first elected to the U.S. House of Representatives in 1992 and has served 11 terms in Congress. Prior to being elected to Congress, Bobby served in the Virginia House of Delegates from 1978 to 1983 and the Virginia Senate from 1983 to 1993.

