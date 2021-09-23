Candidate Profile: Robert Bloxom (District 100)

Robert Bloxom is the Republican candidate for the Virginia House of Delegates District 100. His name will appear on the ballot on Nov. 2.

Candidate: Robert Bloxom

Race: Virginia House of Delegates District 100

Party: Republican

Website: robbloxom100.com

Biography: Robert S. Bloxom, Jr. is a native to the Eastern Shore of Virginia and resides in the Parksley area. Bloxom and his wife, Lou, are the proud parents of three children, Blaire, Madison and Brant.

After high school, Bloxom went to the University of Richmond to complete his undergraduate degree and returned to the Eastern Shore to take over a third generation family business. Bloxom is the owner of Shore Tire and Auto in Onley and two NAPA Auto Parts stores, located in Onley and Mappsville. He is also the owner and operator of Egret Pointe Seafood Company. He is an active member of Grace United Methodist Church, the Onancock Rotary, the coordinator of the Eastern Shore of Virginia’s Habitat of Humanity roofing teams, and a director of the Economic Development Authority.

Bloxom was elected to the Virginia House of Delegates for the 100th District in February 2014. This area encompasses Accomack and Northampton counties, as well as a portion of Norfolk. Bloxom was named the 2015 Legislative Rookie of the Year by the Virginia Education Association and given the Champion of Economic Development Award in 2019 by the Eastern Shore Economic Development Authority. In September of this year, he was awarded the NFIB Guardian of Small Business Award.

Why should residents re-elect you to the Virginia House of Delegates?

My re-election bid is based on performance. I have been involved in the community for decades, not months. I have been a lifelong resident of this district, which gives me the background and roots to understand the needs and concerns of my friends and neighbors. I have a track record of accomplishment for the 100th District, while maintaining my promise of congeniality, honesty, and integrity to the constituents.

What do you hope to accomplish, if elected?

To continue to bring civility to the process.

What is the most important issue facing your district, and how do you plan to address it?

The biggest issue facing our district is jobs. We have the real possibility to land a large manufacturing facility related to Wallops Island. I hope to land that and provide the needed infrastructure so it can occur.

What is your position on Virginia’s overall response to the coronavirus pandemic, and what might you have done differently?

Virginia’s response, as well as the nation’s response, to the pandemic has been too politically charged. The passing of mandates and then not following the mandates yourself is the height of hypocrisy. We need to work on the solution together that could slow the spread.

What are the top three issues created by the coronavirus pandemic in your district, and how would you plan to address them?