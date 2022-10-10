Randy Bowman, Sr. is a candidate for Hampton City Council. His name will appear on the ballot on Nov. 8, 2022.

Randy Bowman, Sr. is a candidate for Hampton City Council. His name will appear on the ballot on Nov. 8, 2022.

Name: Randy Bowman, Sr.

Race: Hampton City Council

Biography: Entrepreneurship and community engagement have been the foundation of Randy Bowman’s commitment to having a positive impact in the lives of those around him. A native Hamptonian, Bowman graduated from Bethel High School and pursued his postsecondary education at Norfolk State University. It was through those experiences that he developed a passion for innovation and a desire to one day become a business owner.

Throughout his professional career, Bowman has held several leadership roles within corporations across Tidewater, where he was able to cultivate and sharpen his skills. This ultimately prepared him for his current position as the owner of Bowman’s Soul N the Wall, a local soul food restaurant located in the heart of Hampton, providing hundreds of customers each week with delicious meals. His experience as a restauranteur within his hometown has undoubtedly propelled his passion for people, in his efforts to leave a lasting effect on his community.

From organizing annual back-to-school supplies and Easter basket giveaways, to donating food to causes and events, Bowman has made it a priority to leverage his business to provide resources to those who need it most. Notably, during the recent pandemic, Bowman’s Soul N the Wall had the pleasure of preparing hundreds of meals each week through a partnership spearheaded by celebrity artist, Pharrell Williams and World Central Kitchen, to help feed citizens throughout Hampton Roads.

Over the years, Bowman has donated his time and talent to several local organizations and initiatives. In addition to participating as a mentor to youth in the Big Brothers, Big Sisters program, he also volunteered with Habitat for Humanity, an organization focused on improving and building homes for families. In his spare time, Bowman enjoys cooking, entertaining, and restoring classic cars. He is also a member of the Hampton Roads chapter of 100 Black Men, the Do Gooders of Hampton Roads, and the Aberdeen Gardens organizations. However, of all his accomplishments, he is most proud of his two children and two grandchildren, who are the joy of his life.

Bowman’s love for the city of Hampton is grounded in his belief that collaboration and connectivity are major catalysts for positive change, hence his campaign slogan, “WE ARE BETTER TOGETHER!”

Why should residents elect you to City Council?

I believe in order to be an effective elected official all must work together as part of a team to establish a shared vision for the future, develop goals and plans that make that future possible, and work with their colleagues and constituents to enact the local policies and laws that will ultimately lead to accomplishment. As a longstanding resident of the city of Hampton, I have seen different levels of changes, positive and negative effects on the citizens of this city. I aim to be the voice of my community, the “boots on the ground” councilman.

What are the top three priorities you would tackle if elected?

Crime and mental health Economic growth Tidal flooding

What is the most pressing economic issue facing your community, and how would you address it?

As brick and mortar are phasing out and more retail shopping is completed online, it’s imperative to encourage small businesses to open, as well as soliciting more chain restaurants and hotels to attract tourism and retain revenue in Hampton instead of in our partner cities that currently have those amenities.

What are your community’s biggest infrastructure needs, and how do you plan to fulfill them?

Tidal flooding is one of the major infrastructure needs in the city of Hampton. Flooding and rising sea levels are impacting our neighborhoods rapidly. I aim to identify and create long-term solutions for the issue. Hampton is operating at 95% land capacity. We must develop partnerships between the city and local developers to rehab and build homes in Hampton.

How is gun violence impacting your community, and how do you plan to address gun violence?

Over the years, gun violence has rapidly increased in the city of Hampton. The extreme need to address access barriers for services many people need is critical. There are a multitude of ways to address this problem our community is facing. We must prioritize our youth and mental health by increasing funding services such as; after school programs, Community Service Board, and providing local nonprofits whose primary focus is our youth with increased grant funding. Lastly, working to rehab our community.