Candidate Profile: Princess Blanding (Governor)

Princess Blanding is an independent candidate for Virginia Governor.

Name: Princess Blanding

Race: Governor

Party: Indepdent

Website: princessblanding.com

Biography: Princess Blanding is an educator and community activist who has worked on legislation with members of the Virginia General Assembly. She earned a bachelor’s degree in biology from Morgan State University. She also earned a master’s degree in K-12 education and supervision, as well as an education specialist degree in educational leadership. After her brother was killed by a Richmond Police Department officer while experiencing a mental health crisis, Blanding founded an organization called Justice and Reformation. The organization advocates for mental health care, safety, and the protection of vulnerable communities from police violence.