Candidate Profile: Phil Hernandez (100th District)

Name: Phil Hernandez

Race: House of Delegates, 100th District

Party: Democrat

Website: Philforvirginia.com

Biography: Born and raised here by a single mom, Phil Hernandez attended local public schools, and received a scholarship that made it possible for him to attend William & Mary and become the first in his family to graduate from college. Phil served as a Senior Policy Analyst in President Obama’s White House Domestic Policy Council, and, while in law school, helped to pass legislation aimed at preventing homelessness. More recently, Phil worked as an attorney with a nonprofit organization and advocated for civil rights and the rights of working people.

Why should residents elect you to the Virginia House of Delegates?

I’m running to be an advocate for everyone in our diverse community. I was born and raised here by a single mom, who ran a daycare business out of her living room to make ends meet. I attended local public schools and then William & Mary, becoming the first in my family to graduate from college. I later became a civil rights attorney and dedicated my life to fighting for others.

I’ll be a champion for working families on the Eastern Shore and in Norfolk on affordable healthcare, lower prescription drug costs, increased teacher pay and funding for schools, a higher minimum wage, and stronger policies on renewable energy and coastal resiliency.

What is the biggest issue facing your district, and how do you plan to address it?

There’s a major disconnect between what happens in Richmond and what our community needs and values.

We value education, but politicians in power have been under-funding our schools and underpaying our teachers for years. We value an economy that creates opportunity for all, but politicians in power too often cater to special interests — the lucky few with lobbyists — and play games with our health care. We value the environment, but politicians in power block commonsense reforms to protect our coastal communities for future generations. We value equality, but politicians in power lack courage to make the promise of equality real.

As delegate, I’ll be a champion for working families and will:

Increase teacher pay and funding for schools;

Fight for affordable healthcare, lower prescription drug prices for all Virginians, and protect people with pre-existing conditions;

Bring home good jobs that pay a living wage;

Invest in renewable energy and coastal resiliency, and protect the Bay and our way of life.

What was the most important vote taken in the Virginia General Assembly in 2019, and why?

The most important votes this year were the ones not taken: politicians in power once again failed to fight for higher wages for working families, failed to take bold enough action to attract and retain our teachers, failed to pass the Equal Rights Amendment, failed to discuss how to keep our communities safe, and failed to set job-creating clean energy goals in Virginia. It’s time for change.