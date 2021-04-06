Candidate Profile: Peter Doran (Governor)

Peter Doran is a Republican candidate for Virginia Governor. His name will be on the ballot on May 8 during the Republican Party’s unassembled convention.

Candidate: Peter Doran

Race: Governor

Party: Republican

Website: peterdoran.org

Biography: Peter Doran is a businessman and author. He has experience working as a chief operations officer for an international affairs and security nonprofit. He also wrote a book called “Breaking Rockefeller.” He is the founder and chairman of Let’s Win, Virginia! He graduated from Georgetown University’s School of Foreign Service in 2006.