Candidate Profile: Pete Snyder (Governor)

Pete Synder is a Republican candidate for Virginia Governor. His name will be on the ballot on May 8 during the Republican Party’s unassembled convention.

Candidate: Pete Snyder

Race: Governor

Party: Republican

Website: petesnyder.com

Biography: Pete Snyder is a small business owner who founded his first company, New Media Strategies, when he was 26 years old. He is also the founder of Disruptor Capital, which is an angel capital investment firm focused on funding disruptive technologies, ideas, and entrepreneurs. During the coronavirus pandemic, Synder and his wife launched the Virginia 30 Day Fund, which is a nonprofit organization that is focused on saving small businesses and jobs in Virginia. In partnership with Barstool Sports, the Virginia 30 Day Fund has raised $35 million for small businesses in the Mid-Atlantic and Southern regions of the United States. Synder graduated from the College of William and Mary and served on its Board of Visitors.