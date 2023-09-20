Tricia Stall is a Republican candidate for the Mathews County Board of Supervisors – At Large. Her name will appear on the ballot on November 7, 2023.

There are nine candidates in this race.

The first day of in-person early voting at your local registrar’s office for this election is Friday, Sept. 22, 2023. Click here to see who is on your ballot.

10 On Your Side reached out to all of the candidates running in this race with specific questions. The responses below came directly from the candidate and are unedited. If you do not see the candidate listed with a profile, we did not receive one.

Name: Patricia “Tricia” Stall

Age: 67

Race: Mathews County Board of Supervisors – At Large

Party: Republican

Website: TriciastallformathewsBOS.com

Biography: Patricia “Tricia” Stall is a passionate conservative leader with a lifelong commitment to her community. With roots in North Carolina and Newport News, and now in Mathews for 10 years, Tricia has dedicated herself to public service, advocating for conservative values and working tirelessly to make a difference. Tricia’s strong family values are at the core of her conservative principles. Tricia and Mark were high school sweethearts and have been married for 47 years. Mark has been a dentist in Hampton for 43 years. Mark and Tricia are blessed parents of two married adult children in the medical profession; she understands the importance of preserving traditional family values and the impact they have on building a strong society. As a devoted grandmother of three grandsons, Tricia cherishes the joys and adventures they bring to her family. In her spare time, Tricia enjoys assisting her elderly mother, gardening, pickling, reading, and cooking. With a strong faith, Mark, and Tricia worship at Gwynn’s Island Church of Nazarene. She believes in the power of faith in guiding personal decisions and shaping a community that values integrity, compassion, and the sanctity of life. Tricia’s dedication to her community extends beyond her family and faith. She played a pivotal role in establishing Mobjack Christian Academy, a local Christian school committed to providing quality education rooted in Christian principles. Additionally, her involvement in the Mathews Planning Commission and the Mathews County Republican Committee demonstrates her commitment to actively shaping her community’s future. Tricia’s professional background in nursing reflects her nurturing nature and desire to care for others. With a Professional Registered Nurse Diploma from Riverside Hospital and continued education at VCU, she has dedicated her career to improving the health and well-being of others. Additionally, Tricia is a steadfast advocate for medical freedom and individual choice when it comes to healthcare decisions. Recognizing the importance of informed consent and preserving medical freedoms, she has taken a proactive role in organizing impactful conferences on the topic. Tricia successfully planned and coordinated a Medical Freedom conference in Mathews, featuring Dr. Furey, the Virginia Medical Freedom Alliance Director, where attendees had the opportunity to gain valuable insights from leading experts in the field. Building on this success, Tricia led the effort to host a statewide Medical Freedom conference in 2022, bringing together renowned doctors such as Drs. Malone, Marik, and Furey. Through her advocacy, Tricia strives to empower individuals to make informed choices about their own healthcare and champion the principles of medical freedom for all. Her service in various volunteer capacities, including the Parent to Parent: Parenting for Drug-Free Youth Program and as a Court-Appointed Special Advocate (CASA) volunteer, exemplifies her dedication to uplifting and supporting her community. Tricia’s involvement in education extends to her role as the former Assistant Director of Development at StoneBridge School. Here, she played an instrumental part in providing a classical, historical, and biblical education to Christian families in the Hampton Roads area. She also was a former Board member of the Virginia Christian Alliance. Politically active and determined to make a difference, Tricia has a remarkable track record of challenging the status quo. Her run as a Republican Candidate for the House of Delegates, where she received an impressive 46% of votes against a 32-year incumbent, showcased her ability to mobilize support and build conservative momentum. Her efforts not only helped acquire a Republican Majority for the first time in 200 years but also had a significant impact on the 2001 Attorney General race. Throughout her career, Tricia has been an advocate for lower taxes and responsible fiscal policies. Her work with the Newport News “know Campaign,” the Hampton Roads Taxpayer Coalition, and her involvement in RETRO to reduce real estate tax burdens highlight her commitment to advocating for fair and equitable taxation. Tricia continues to be actively involved in supporting conservative Republican candidates for elected office. Her coordination efforts for the local Winsome Sears for Congress Campaign demonstrate her dedication to helping principled conservatives attain leadership positions. In addition to her extensive involvement in public service and community initiatives, Tricia Stall is also a successful small business owner. She owns and operates an Airbnb in Mathews. Through her business, she not only contributes to the local economy but also provides a warm and welcoming experience for visitors to the area. As a small business owner, Tricia understands the challenges and opportunities that entrepreneurs face, and she is committed to fostering an environment that supports and empowers small businesses to thrive. Her firsthand experience in the private sector further strengthens her ability to advocate for pro-business policies and economic growth in Mathews. With a proven track record of leadership, integrity, and an unwavering commitment to conservative values, Tricia Stall is ready to continue making a difference for her community. As a passionate advocate for family, faith, and freedom, she is dedicated to promoting a prosperous future built on conservative principles.

Why are you running for this office?

As a nurse I’ve been privileged to help many across Va, and desire to take that servant attitude and nurturing nature to help my fellow community members in Mathews. My decades of community volunteering has provided critical insight into many important areas impacting our lives and God given liberty. This insight allows me to ALWAYS put people before politics.

I care deeply about our community and the need to protect Principles ensuring liberty.

My pledge is to the taxpayers, protecting them and Mathews from government overreach and excessive taxation. We recognize government has an insatiable appetite to spend your hard-earned income, too often resulting in WASTE, FRAUD, and ABUSE!

What is the most important issue facing the county, and what is your position on it?

Education is the most important issue facing the county. $18 million budget for approximately 860 students is the largest expenditure in the county. Curriculum is key to learning; Classical education produces successful students enabled to research, reason, relate, and record. We must recall the Father of American Education and Scholarship, Dr. Noah Webster’s quote, “Education is useless without the Bible.”

The BOSs saved county taxpayers about $7 million over the last 2 years with level funding. Taxpayers deserve a line item budget from the school system. I support Education Freedom, allowing parents to choose the method of education, home, private, or government schools.

What it the top challenge facing your district, and how would you address it?

The top challenge facing Mathews is to promote and ensure fiscal responsibility, budgetary restraint, and limited government reducing burdensome government regulations along with opposing business subsidy by taxpayers; local government is not a bank. Our $31 million budget for 3,880 households is costly and unsustainable. I pledge to advocate for the taxpayer, knowing government has an insatiable appetite to spend our income. I believe an informed electorate is key to equipping our community to maintain Principles ensuring liberty. By bringing state and internationally recognized speakers to Mathews, including Dr Furey, Dir. Va Medical Freedom Alliance and author, Property Rights expert, and founder and President of American Policy Center, Tom DeWeese to Mathews, I’ve demonstrated a commitment to community education.

How do you feel about the politicization of public education?

America’s authentic method of education can be found at face.net

The most successful method of education ever practiced in our nation has been called the Principle Approach. It resulted in a highly educated populace that produced the greatest liberty and prosperity known to man, and created a system of government envied by every nation.

Noah Webster, American Dictionary of the English Language, 1828 defines Educate- To bring up, as a child; to instruct; to inform and enlighten the understanding; to instill into the mind principles of arts, science, morals,religion, and behavior. To educate children well is one of the most important duties of parents and guardians. ( Recall we are a Constitutional Christian Republic)

Parents are the primary educators and stewards of their children, not government schools. I trust parents to know what’s best for their children. Education was federalized when the Carter administration established the Federal Dept of Education resulting in control shifting from local to national control. Author Keri Ingraham, Break the K-12 Monopoly, Discovery Institute, Aug 4, 2022 reports over 77% of students in public schools lack a basic academic proficiency at the end of 13 years of schooling. In 2017, NAEP : the Nation’s Report Card, reported Va was 50th in 4th & 8th grade reading scores & the only state scoring below basic level. Reported math scores were equally abysmal.

How do you plan to manage growth while also protecting the quality-of-life residents bought into?

Residents move into our beautiful, mostly retirement, community to enjoy the waterways, peaceful lifestyle , low crime rate, low taxes, and self-government; all resulting in the need for less government in our lives. We believe the free enterprise system is the most productive supplier of human and economic justice and that all individuals are entitled to equal rights, justice, and opportunities and should assume their responsibilities as citizens in a free society. As crime continues to escalate in urban areas, businesses will flock to safer communities like ours. We are a no pass through economy unlike other localities. Many desire a waterfront restaurant in our community.

What is your view on unlimited campaign contributions? Should that change?

I oppose the “dark money” provided to Dem campaigns by Soros and others promoting the Globalist Agenda. When a candidate is legitimately supported financially by those valuing the stated Principles (platform), why limit campaign contributions?

How will you still value constituents and politicians with whom you disagree?

I treat everyone with dignity and respect valuing everyone’s opinion. I’ll govern based upon integrity, a solid moral foundation , transparency, & accountability always remembering I’m a servant of the taxpayers. God bless Mathews and all who reside here.