Pamela R. Garner is a Democratic candidate for Virginia Senate District 26. Her name will appear on the ballot on November 7, 2023.

Garner is running against Ryan T. McDougle.

The first day of in-person early voting at your local registrar’s office for this election is Friday, Sept. 22, 2023. Click here to see who is on your ballot.

10 On Your Side reached out to all of the candidates running in this race with specific questions. The responses below came directly from the candidate and are unedited. If you do not see the candidate listed with a profile, we did not receive one.

Candidate Name: Pamela Garner

Age: 54

Race: Virginia Senate District 26

Party: Democratic

Candidate Website: https://www.garnerforva.com

Biography: Pam served over 30 years in the Air Force and Air National Guard, retiring as Lieutenant Colonel. Her last position was Strategic Plans and Policy Joint Director, successfully managing high-level military programs. She managed statewide COVID-19 response efforts across 11 agencies and localities, managed budgets of more than $25.5 million, commanded a 200+-member military squadron, and overhauled inefficient systems to increase productivity and transparency.​

She earned a bachelor’s degree in physics with a minor in mathematics from Virginia Commonwealth University and a master’s degree in physics from Virginia State University. She taught high school physics and math in Richmond, Chesterfield, and Gloucester County public schools for over a decade.​

She is a small business owner in Gloucester and serves as an elections officer there.

She and her husband, Chief Master Sgt. Angus Garner, founded a non-profit with four other couples to provide health and financial literacy seminars, scholarships, and school supplies for local students in the Middle Peninsula.

Their daughter Breanna Bowman is a physical therapist.

​Why are you running for this office?

This is a pivotal year for Virginia. I am giving voters an option to select someone who will work for ALL people and be transparent. I served my country for over three decades and now I am ready to serve my community! To protect our core values—helping Virginians lead safer and better lives, protecting reproductive freedom, expanding gun safety, and supporting strong public schools with good pay and working conditions for our teachers. I pledge to work every single day to protect our rights and defend our democracy.

​What is the most important issue facing Virginia, and what is your position on it?

DEMOCRACY!! Fundamental rights….access to voting, reproductive freedom, strong public schools, keeping our children safe from guns and more.

What is the top challenge facing your district, and how would you address it?

Supporting Strong Public Schools:

Funding teacher salaries to improve their quality of life

Funding school mental health professionals to help students/teachers with coping tools

Create programs to incentivize teachers to stay

Create affordable housing so teachers can afford to live where they work

Increase access to pre-school

Provide universal free breakfast & lunch to feed ALL children

Educating parents on parent/teacher relationships

What is your view on Governor Glen Youngkin’s proposal for a 15-week abortion ban with restrictions?

I don’t believe there should be a ban or restrictions on abortions because this is a healthcare decision between the person and their healthcare provider. Limits criminalize mothers and doctors. Abortion bans discourages doctors from practicing and puts women/unborn children at risks of not receiving the care they need.

How do you feel about the politicization of public education?

Bottom line up front. Public schools are for ALL students and private schools should be funded with private money. We have turned our schools into battlegrounds and the students are the casualties. Our highly qualified teachers are leaving the classroom because of it. Does it really matter what bathroom you go to or how long your hair is when attending school? Should the minority of parents dictate what books are available or what courses should be taught in schools? We must not go backwards; public schools are for ALL people with no exceptions.

What legislation would you plan to sponsor in your first year?

Provide resources to expand pre-school access and educate parents on parent/teacher relationships.

What is your view on unlimited campaign contributions? Should that change?

Campaign contributions should have limits and restrictions. Contributions should come from the constituents; not lobbyists or corporate donors expecting favors. Constituents expect their representatives to do the right thing for their communities and that’s what I plan to do.

How will you still value constituents with whom you disagree with?

As a leader, I have always had an open mind and allowed my subordinates or teammates to express themselves without judgement. Most of the time this approach has resulted in team buy in. This openness and transparency have allowed me to foster good relationships and people to see the benefit in welcoming diverse thought and input. Essentially doing the right thing for the right reason to get the best results. I treat others with dignity and respect, and demonstrate respectful behavior toward others, even when I disagree. Because anything less would be counterproductive and distracts from the reason, we’ve come together in the first place.