Pádraig-Eóin Dalrymple is a candidate for Norfolk City Council. His name will appear on the ballot on Nov. 8, 2022.

Biography: Pádraig-Eóin Dalrymple went the trade school route, graduating from Utah Valley University Wildland and Structure Firefighter Recruit Academy in 2009. He graduated from paramedic school in 2001 through Mt. Nebo Training University of Utah. Professional experience includes working as an interagency hotshot with the Bureau of Land Management and as an EMT. Additionally, he has worked as a pharmacy technician. Dalrymple also owns two businesses. He is a military spouse and comes from a multigenerational military family.

Why should residents elect you to City Council?

2010 was the last time Ward 1 had a choice over whom their City Council representative was. Democracy does not work unless people have a choice.

My experiences are vast and unique, from being raised in foster care and homelessness, to being a first responder and business owner. I can relate to almost everyone on a personal level.

The bottom line is that if you have not been happy with council’s behavior pattern over the years, do you want four more?

What are the top three priorities you would tackle if elected?

Voting on, and passing, A Citizens Review Board Sustainable development and without displacement, including bike lanes Reigniting trust and support between small businesses and city council

What is the most pressing economic issue facing your community, and how would you address it?

Lack of money. I believe each individual should decide how to utilize the funds available to them best. So, how would I fix it?

By having the city approve adult learning classes to show our citizens how to get back some of the $1.5 billion that is unclaimed from the IRS as of 2018. Maximizing deductions on taxes is also significant. We should teach our students and citizens how to start a business so they can invest in our city. A small investment would yield significant returns.

What are your community’s biggest infrastructure needs, and how do you plan to fulfill them?

We need to hurry up and expand the Light Rail. Traffic on the roads is too congested. Road rage and insurance rates are increasing. We have the solution and answer.

How is gun violence impacting your community, and how do you plan to address gun violence?

All crime costs the city money, especially gun violence. So, it is in the city’s best interest to stop it, even if that means investing a little.

We can start by doing little things in our communities that will make a huge difference.

Improving street and neighborhood lighting We can encourage our neighbors to paint homes and apartments attractive, bright, and uplifting colors By utilizing my economic plan, more people would be able to put money in their pockets and feel more pride in their city Lastly, by hiring police officers from the community we can change the departments to reflect the community it serves

All of these steps will start to affect gun violence positively.