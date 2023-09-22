Olga Davenport is a candidate for Poquoson City Council — Western District. Her name will appear on the ballot on November 7, 2023.

Davenport is running against Debbie Diggs Bunting.

The first day of in-person early voting at your local registrar’s office for this election is Friday, Sept. 22, 2023. Click here to see who is on your ballot.

10 On Your Side reached out to all of the candidates running in this race. If you do not see the candidate listed with a profile, we did not receive one.

Name: Olga Davenport

Age: 56

Race: Poquoson City Council – Western District

Biography: I have lived in Poquoson for seven years and I love my little town. I have lived in Virginia since 1988 and I am an IT Services Senior Account Manager with over 24 years of sales experience. I am the daughter of Cuban exiles. My parents left Cuba during the Cuban Revolution and went to Panama in 1960. I was born in Panama in 1966 and came to Miami, FL in 1967 at 6 months old. I grew up in Miami and graduated with Highest Honors from Miami Springs Senior High in 1984. I lived in England for 2-1/2 years, where my oldest daughter was born. I then came to Virginia and have lived here ever since. I have a total of 4 children, 3 biological and 1 stepson. I enjoy reading and love ping pong.

Why are you running for this office?

I feel like I have some good ideas for our community and I would like to focus on some of the issues at hand. I love helping others and just taking the time to listen to people and their concerns. Having to get 125 signatures in my district to be able to get on the ballot has been very rewarding. I have met such great people and it makes me love our community even more.

What is the most important issue facing the city and what is your position on it?

Our teachers are the least paid teachers in the area and some of the reason is that Poquoson is small and does not generate enough business tax revenue. If we could come up with some ideas how to generate more revenue from the Poquoson Seafood Festival, which has 40,000 visitors per year, we might be able to increase their salaries.

How do you feel about the politicization of public education?

I believe finding a balance that ensures good education for all students is crucial. Politics should not be in the forefront of our children’s education.

Will you still value constituents and or fellow politicians with whom you disagree?

Of course. Not one person thinks exactly like the other and we all have different views on things, based on life experience. If we listen and have open minds about ideas, we might make some positive changes.