Nicholas S Olenik is an Independent candidate for the Virginia House of Delegates, District 96. His name will appear on the ballot on November 7, 2023.

He is running against Republican candidate Michael C. Karslake and Democratic incumbent Kelly K. Convirs-Fowler.

The first day of in-person early voting at your local registrar’s office for this election is Friday, Sept. 22, 2023. Click here to see who is on your ballot.

10 On Your Side reached out to all of the candidates running in this race with specific questions. The responses below came directly from the candidate and are unedited. If you do not see the candidate listed with a profile, we did not receive one.

Name: Nicholas S Olenik

Age: 41

Race: Virginia House of Delegates, District 96

Party: Independent

Website: https://olenik.us/

Why are you running for this office?

I’m running for this position as an independent because I believe our 2 party system is broken… no one has ever said they voted for the lesser of three evils.. I believe the 2 party system leaves all the people in the middle unrepresented.. I would like to represent all the people in the middle.

What is the most important issue facing Virginia, and what is your position on it?

Mental health care and alternative therapies.. Alternate therapies, medications and tools should be readily available for all veterans and civilians alike…Proper mental health is vital to allowing all Americans the Life, Liberty and the Pursuit of happiness the constitution promises.

What it the top challenge facing your district, and how would you address it?

Term limits… There should be term limits in place for all elected officials in Virginia. From school boards and city councils all the way up to state elected officials. If a two term limit is good enough for the President it should be good enough for all other politicians too. Too many of our elected officials have been in office for too long with little progress to show… I believe our republic will be better off when our leaders are cycled out often allowing new ideas and new leadership to flourish.

What is your view on Governor Glen Youngkin’s proposal for a 15-week abortion ban with restrictions?

Abortion is a state’s right and we do need to make a law that covers all Virginian’s views and opinions on it … that being said I will stand firm on the grounds of viability of the fetus… if the baby is viable there is no need to kill it to end the pregnancy… I will always be on the side of protecting life.

How do you feel about the politicization of public education?

Politics should be kept out of the education system. School board members and the superintendent should be required to have a child in the school system they are elected for… Any appointed or elected official showing a partisanship to either party should be removed… education should be nonpartisan.

What legislation would you plan to sponsor in your first year?

Term limits for all VA elected officials.

What is your view on unlimited campaign contributions? Should that change?

It is disgusting the amount of money that flows through the political parties and campaigns. it is a slush fund for the good old boy 2 party system and something needs to give… money shouldn’t be needed to earn votes, good ideas should earn votes. with every donation to a politician usually comes a favor owed… limit the money and limit the owed favors and our republic will flourish.

How will you still value constituents with whom you disagree with?

As an independent I will try to represent all my constituents equally and not just pander to a red or blue side like all others do. I feel having a 3 party system as opposed to just red or blue will make it easier to govern from the middle and help represent a better portion of the constituents.

In recent years, controversy has emerged over Virginia Beach state lawmakers pushing forward legislation against city wishes. What will your relationship be like with City of Virginia Beach leadership?

I will try to have an active relationship with them. The better we all get along the better our representation of our constituents will be.