Nathan Clark is a candidate for Portsmouth City Council. His name will appear on the ballot on Nov. 8, 2022.

Name: Nathan Clark

Race: Portsmouth City Council

Biography: I was born and raised in the city of Portsmouth. I graduated from I.C. Norcom High School and began serving Portsmouth in 1988. I served as a deputy sheriff, police officer, and firefighter. I retired from Portsmouth with 20 years of service. I am currently a first sergeant with the Virginia Marine Police. I also served as a combat medic with the Virginia Army National Guard. With my training and experience I feel that I can assist to right the ship we know as Portsmouth.

Why should residents elect you to City Council?

With my institutional knowledge of Portsmouth and my experience serving the citizens, I am prepared to go to work on day one. I will work diligently and collaborate with other council members to move the city in a positive direction.

What are the top three priorities you would tackle if elected?

My top three priorities are:

Public safety Education Economic development

What is the most pressing economic issue facing your community, and how would you address it?

The most pressing economic issue is safety. Without a safe city, new companies and customers alike will not want to invest in our city.

What are your community’s biggest infrastructure needs, and how do you plan to fulfill them?

Our ageing water pipes and roads are our top needs. Planning and budgeting to make systematic improvements will correct this over time.

How is gun violence impacting your community, and how do you plan to address gun violence?

Unfortunately gun violence is almost a daily occurrence. It is affecting every citizen is some manner. There needs to be a multifaceted approach to this issue; however as a council member, I would support the proper funding of our police department, to include salary adjustments to retain seasoned officers and recruit new ones. Also to provide quality vehicles and state of the art equipment.