Candidate Profile: N.D. “Rocky” Holcomb (85th District)

Name: N.D. “Rocky” Holcomb

Race: House of Delegates, 85th District

Party: Republican

Website: RockyHolcomb.com

Biography: Rocky Holcomb is the chief deputy of the Virginia Beach Sheriff’s Office, where he has served since 1991, following his time in the United States Marine Corps. He is a graduate of Regent University, with a bachelor’s degree in Organizational Leadership and Management, and he is a distinguished graduate of the West Point Leadership Course.

Rocky represented the 85th House of Delegates District from 2017-2018 as the first ever full time law enforcement member to be Elected to the Virginia General Assembly. He has proven to be able to work across the aisle to pass common sense legislation that best represents his constituents.

Rocky and his wife of 25 years, Tracie, live in the Kempsville section of the City with their two children, who graduated from Kempsville High School, and are now attending Old Dominion University and University of Mary Washington.

Why should residents elect you to the Virginia House of Delegates?

I know firsthand my experience will allow me to balance different views and perspectives to work across the aisle, and cut through partisanship to find common ground and solutions that are best for the people of our district!

What is the biggest issue facing your district, and how do you plan to address it?

From speaking with constituents, access to affordable healthcare is at the top of the list. Addressing this issue first starts with ensuring we have the most robust economy possible. When Virginians are doing better, making more money, paying less taxes, and businesses are investing in our state, it minimizes the need for government to intervene.

We must leave more resources on the table for those struggling and to address the mental health crisis, while at the same time, fighting to lower prescription drug cost and protecting individuals, like myself, with pre-existing conditions.

What was the most important vote taken in the Virginia General Assembly in 2019, and why?

I believe that the most important vote taken in 2019 legislative session was the passage of the state budget. The 2019 budget included a teacher pay raise as well as investment in our public schools. We must continue to provide proper funding to our educational system to ensure our students receive a top-tier education.

We must also promote workforce development initiatives that allow individuals to get quality jobs across the Commonwealth, especially right here in the 85th District.