Michael Mauch is a candidate for Virginia Beach City Council. His name will appear on the ballot on Nov. 8, 2022.

Biography: I was born and raised in Virginia Beach, Pungo specifically, and still live there. I attended Creeds Elementary, Princess Anne Middle, and Kellam High schools. I have hunted and fished Back Bay since grade school. I opened my first business at the age of 19, remodeling kitchens and bathrooms.

Through my entrepreneurial adventures I met my best friend, Amanda, and now I am fortunate enough to call her my wife. We have a beautiful and smart 4-year-old daughter, Grace, and we are blessed to say that we are expecting a baby brother towards the end of October!

As small business owners of a “farm-to-table” restaurant and a retail store, we are no strangers to hard work and long hours, and I am more than willing to roll up my sleeves and get to work. Those traits are what provide for our family, but my passion is to continue serving my community.

I’ve spend between 20 and 30 hours a week serving the community on numerous boards, commissions, committees, and nonprofits. I have been appointed to the Resort Advisory Committee and the Advertising Advisory Committee. I am ready to put this volunteer experience to work for my neighbors in District 2 as your next member of city council.

Why should residents elect you to City Council?

It’s time for a change in District 2, and since no other council members need votes from rural Virginia Beach in the new ward system, the old way of doing things won’t protect us. I was brought up to honor our agricultural economy, and I can work with other councilmembers from other districts. I support the Green Line and the ARP and think we can do much better in combining the benefits of agriculture into our tourism economy.

Being a small business owner in the resort area and being born and raised in the agricultural community give me a good balance and understanding of two of our top three economic engines for the city. I believe that my work with our nonprofits gives me a good understanding of the community’s needs and being appointed to City Council Commissions has given me a good understanding of how to navigate through the city to get things accomplished.

What are the top three priorities you would tackle if elected?

Flooding: Citizens overwhelmingly funded flooding projects with referendum and these projects must be completed on time on budget, but there is much more to do. Recurring flooding and wind tides need a much more comprehensive solution at a faster pace than the city has moved in the past. Neighborhood safety: Virginia Beach is consistently one of the safest large cities in the US. I will continue to support our police, fire, and all first responders who continue to do so well with so many vacancies. Recurring vacancies have gone on for decades, and it’s time we solved the problem. Expanding jobs: Virginia Beach must attract companies with jobs that will bring our children back to Virginia Beach after graduation. Furthermore, I will make sure that we are expanding existing and establishing new programs that will teach hands-on skills to provide a prosperous career in the trades.

What is the most pressing economic issue facing your community, and how would you address it?

It’s abundantly clear that we need a new voice for District 2, one who can advocate for our largest economic engines and give tax relief to citizens while bringing new jobs and salaries to Virginia Beach.

I will work with Economic Development to ensure that our city is attracting companies that will provide the types of jobs that will bring our children back to Virginia Beach after graduation. Furthermore, I will make sure that we are expanding existing and establishing new programs that will teach hands-on skills to provide a prosperous career in the trades. These ideas earned me the endorsement of the Virginia Beach Education Association.

What are your community’s biggest infrastructure needs, and how do you plan to fulfill them?

Dealing with recurrent flooding and completing Nimmo Parkway are the two most urgent needs. The bond referendum will fund some of the more expensive shorter-term solutions, but dealing with wind tides takes a much more comprehensive strategy, and Nimmo Parkway has been promised for so long that finishing this one road is the single best example for the need for a change in leadership here.

How is gun violence impacting your community, and how do you plan to address gun violence?

I was interviewed on Channel 13 when the Virginia Beach Police announced the large number of illegal guns that were seized at the Oceanfront. I said then, and still say now, that it makes me wonder how many illegal guns are out there. I think our police chief has it right. With technology and highly-trained officers, crimes can be prevented and a great deal of gun violence can be prevented without bothering the law-abiding gun owner. Kudos to our chief and our excellent police force.