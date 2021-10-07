Candidate Profile: Michael Drewry (District 64)

Michael Drewry is the Democratic candidate for the Virginia House of Delegates District 64. His name will appear on the ballot on Nov. 2, 2021.

Candidate: Michael Drewry

Race: Virginia House of Delegates District 64

Party: Democratic

Website: drewryfordelegate.com

Biography: Michael Drewry grew up working with his father on their family farm. He earned his degree in business and helped launch the pork division of the Continental Grain Company. He went on to earn an law degree and return to his family farm, where he still lives and works. He was elected to the Surry County Board of Supervisors in 2015.

WAVY-TV 10 emailed each candidate five questions and told them their answers to those questions would be published on our website in their candidate profile. We have not received a response to our questions from this candidate. If we receive a response prior to the Nov. 2 election, we will update this profile with the candidate’s responses.