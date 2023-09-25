Michael C. Karslake is a Republican candidate for the Virginia House of Delegates District 96. His name will appear on the ballot on November 7, 2023.

He is running against Democratic incumbent Kelly K. Convirs-Fowler and independent candidate Nicholas S. Olenik.

The first day of in-person early voting at your local registrar’s office for this election is Friday, Sept. 22, 2023. Click here to see who is on your ballot.

10 On Your Side reached out to all of the candidates running in this race with specific questions. The responses below came directly from the candidate and are unedited. If you do not see the candidate listed with a profile, we did not receive one.

Candidate Name: Mike Karslake

Age: 69

Race: Virginia House of Delegates District 96

Party: Republican

Candidate Website: www.mikekarslake.com

Biography: Apart from being the owner of Providence Computers for 38 years; Mike is also an experienced entrepreneur who is affiliated with Business Networks International (BNI) & Retail Merchants along with various churches small groups.

Mike and his wife Sherry have been married for an impressive 44 years. With 2 daughters Jessica and Keren both married and Jessica having 4 children, they feel truly blessed.

Throughout the years he served in various capacities such as Sunday School teacher, Youth director, Choir director, deacon’s office administrator, helps funds administrator, music performance specialist, private school director, missions work domestically & abroad. His passion for travel has made it possible for him to reach far away places such as China, Thailand, Egypt, Hong Kong, Italy, Nigeria, Kenya, Tanzania, Turkey & Greece.

Why are you running for this office?

Our Delegate hasn’t served us well, and I can be a public servant more than a politician more focused on getting media attention than helping constituents. I will focus on affordability by lowering taxes and lowering the cost of energy as well as supporting our police and neighborhood safety.

What is the most important issue facing Virginia, and what is your position on it?

Cost of living is out of control. We’ve knocked on thousands of doors and it is by far people’s biggest concern. Gas prices, food prices, taxes, assessments – people have had enough. We must lower taxes and implement policies that bring these costs down.

What is the top challenge facing your district, and how would you address it?

Same as above. The 96th district can’t afford two more years of my opponent.

What is your view on Governor Glen Youngkin’s proposal for a 15-week abortion ban with restrictions.

Most people believe that after 15 weeks, nearly four months, when baby feels pain and the sex can be determined is a reasonable time to protect the baby except in cases of rape, incest and the life of the mother.

How do you feel about the politicization of public education?

Recent test scores show that we should focus on actual learning and keep the extreme politics of gender identification and boys taking over girls’ sports out of the school system. I favor getting rid of the political agendas in schools and getting back to getting students ready for careers.

What legislation would you plan to sponsor in your first year?

I would like to sponsor a bill to encourage mentorship and vocational training for students to expand opportunities for their futures.

What is your view on unlimited campaign contributions? Should that change?

I see my opponent has gotten a lot of money from extreme environmental groups in Charlottesville. I’m happy to get my support locally in Virginia Beach, but I don’t think I’d favor restrictions. Voters should know where politicians get their support even if it’s from North of Richmond.

How will you still value constituents with whom you disagree with?

I think there is too much of that in politics. I’ve found that we’re all neighbors here and we can talk about issues and solutions and have different views but still come to consensus. I’ve never seen that from my opponent.

In recent years, controversy has emerged over Virginia Beach state lawmakers pushing forward legislation against city wishes. What will your relationship be like with City of Virginia Beach leadership?

As always, I’m willing to listen but my duty is to the voters of the 96th district and I will do what is in their best interests at all times.