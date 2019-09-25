Candidate Profile: Michael Berlucchi (Rose Hall)

Name: Michael Berlucchi

Race: Virginia Beach City Council, Rose Hall District

Website:Berlucchiforcouncil.com

Biography: The Virginia Beach City Council on May 7, 2019 selected Michael Berlucchi to fill the vacant Rose Hall District seat. He is a candidate to continue serving his community in the November 2019 Special Election.

Berlucchi was born and raised in Virginia Beach and educated in Virginia Beach City Public Schools. He is the Community and Government Relations Manager for the Chrysler Museum of Art, where he creates and implements educational and community partnerships designed to expand and diversify museum audiences, particularly among under-served constituencies. Berlucchi is an active community volunteer and serves several community and nonprofit organizations, including Teens with a Purpose, United Negro College Fund, and Virginia Beach for Fairness, Hampton Roads LGBT Public Safety Consortium, African American Cultural Center of Virginia Beach and the Hope House Foundation. He has also served as a member of the Virginia Beach Human Rights Commission, Virginia Beach Community Development Corporation and as president of Hampton Roads Pride.

Berlucchi has authored a number of articles and given presentations on a range of topics related to his work and community/civic engagement. Michael was recognized by Inside Business as one of their Top Forty under 40 in 2015 and by Equality Virginia as an OUTstanding Virginian in 2018. He is a graduate of First Colonial High School, George Mason University, the Sorensen Institute for Political Leadership at the University of Virginia, and the CIVIC Leadership Institute.

Why should residents elect you to Virginia Beach City Council?

Virginia Beach needs positive, inclusive leadership, and I want to continue working for all people of Virginia Beach. I have already helped secure expanded kindergarten, voted for the highest funding to address flooding in the city’s history, worked to expand mental health services and for cleaner energy solutions that protect our environment and attract jobs.

What is the most pressing issue facing your community, and how will you address the issue?

Our most pressing issue is education, and we must continually prepare our young people for the future. Virginia Beach class sizes are still too large for effective individualized instruction and our teacher salaries have been lagging since the recession. I commit to improving that.

What are your community’s biggest infrastructure needs, and how do you plan to fulfill them?

Our biggest infrastructure need is the long term investment for stormwater infrastructure and sea level rise. This will probably require a bond referendum and confronting this issue will likely be the “Lake Gaston” level vote of this century. We must protect our citizens and businesses from flooding impacts in the long term.

Do you believe there are any policy, legislative, or community changes that should be made to prevent tragedies like the mass shooting at the Virginia Beach Municipal Center?

Yes, and I offered one. Many federal studies show a definite link between mass shootings and mental health, and I drafted a resolution calling for an immediate increase in mental health funding and services. The Council unanimously approved that resolution on July 2, 2019. At this time, the independent investigation is ongoing so I will wait for that to be concluded and see what recommendations spring from that.