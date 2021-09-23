Candidate Profile: Melanie Cornelisse (District 78)

Melanie Cornelisse is the Democratic candidate for the Virginia House of Delegates District 78. His name will appear on the ballot on Nov. 2.

Candidate: Melanie Cornelisse

Race: Virginia House of Delegates District 78

Party: Democratic

Website: melanie4va.com

Biography: Melanie Cornelisse is a gun violence survivor and advocate, as well as a wife, mother of two, and former small business owner. Cornelisse lost her business as a seamstress when the wedding industry was impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.

WAVY-TV 10 emailed each candidate five questions and told them their answers to those questions would be published on our website in their candidate profile. We have not received a response to our questions from this candidate. If we receive a response prior to the Nov. 2 election, we will update this profile with the candidate’s responses