Candidate Profile: Melanie Cornelisse (District 78)

Candidates

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Melanie Cornelisse is the Democratic candidate for the Virginia House of Delegates District 78.

Melanie Cornelisse is the Democratic candidate for the Virginia House of Delegates District 78. His name will appear on the ballot on Nov. 2.

Candidate: Melanie Cornelisse

Race: Virginia House of Delegates District 78

Party: Democratic

Website: melanie4va.com

WAVY.com Voter Guide

Biography: Melanie Cornelisse is a gun violence survivor and advocate, as well as a wife, mother of two, and former small business owner. Cornelisse lost her business as a seamstress when the wedding industry was impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.

WAVY-TV 10 emailed each candidate five questions and told them their answers to those questions would be published on our website in their candidate profile. We have not received a response to our questions from this candidate. If we receive a response prior to the Nov. 2 election, we will update this profile with the candidate’s responses

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***