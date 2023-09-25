Mary L. Person is a Democratic candidate for the Virginia House of Delegates District 83. Her name will appear on the ballot on November 7, 2023.

She is running against Republican incumbent H. Otto Wachsmann, Jr.

The first day of in-person early voting at your local registrar’s office for this election is Friday, Sept. 22, 2023. Click here to see who is on your ballot.

10 On Your Side reached out to all of the candidates running in this race. If you do not see the candidate listed with a profile, we did not receive one.

Name:

Age:

Race:

Party:

Website:

Biography: