Marvin A. Franz, Jr. is a candidate for the James City County Williamsburg School Board – Berkeley District. His name will appear on the ballot on November 7, 2023.

Franz, Jr. is running against Randy Riffle.

Name: Marvin A. Franz, Jr.

Age: 62

Race: James City County Williamsburg School Board – Berkeley District

Website: www.franz4schoolboard.com

Biography: Growing up as a military dependent, I lived in the Philippines, Japan, and the U.S. After attending Virginia Tech and Old Dominion University I graduated with a degree in Chemistry. I was a nuclear chemist at Surry Nuclear Plant for 31 years, retiring in 2017. Since then, I have been investing in real estate and own and operate two companies. I’m married with two grown sons. My youngest son graduated from the York County Public School system. I have lived in James City County for over 35 years.

Why are you running for this office?

I am running for school board because I’m concerned about the future of our students which ultimately affects the future of our country. I have skills that will be helpful in overseeing the budget and determining policies. As a nuclear chemist and a business owner, I have both the analytical and fiduciary skills necessary for being on a school board.

What is the most important issue facing the school system and what is your position on it?

Student achievement is one of the biggest issues facing schools today. Achievement is affected by many factors such as retention of experienced teachers, safety at school, curriculum, and access to special programs such as New Horizons. Additionally, Covid protocols have significantly affected student achievement. As a school board member, I will work to change these factors so that students can reach their highest potential.

What is your stance on the possible separation of the Williamsburg James City County Public Schools partnership?

The possible separation of the school partnership would place a financial and logistical burden on both entities. It is a complicated issue that should not be taken lightly. Comments received while door-knocking for my campaign indicate that it is not a popular concept with the public.

How do you feel about the politicization of public education?

It is unfortunate that public education has become politicized. Today, opposing values and ideologies have taken precedence over the traditional basics of public education: reading, writing and arithmetic. To the extent it is possible, I will seek to restore a non-politicized atmosphere to public education.

How will you still value constituents and politicians with whom you disagree?

I will always seek to find a place of compromise with constituents and politicians with whom I disagree. All people should be treated with the dignity and respect they deserve as fellow humans.