Candidate Profile: Martha Mugler (91st District)

Name: Martha Mugler

Race: House of Delegates, 91st District

Party: Democrat

Website: Muglerfordelegate.com

Biography: Martha Mugler has served on the Hampton School Board since 2008, where she’s earned her reputation as a passionate and effective advocate for our kids, schools, and families. She led the way in redesigning school curriculums so that our students could be better prepared for college and good paying jobs through workforce development programs. As delegate, Martha will use her experience to improve the economy, reduce healthcare costs, and make sure our children get the educational opportunities they deserve.

Why should residents elect you to the Virginia House of Delegates?

Residents of Hampton, Poquoson, and Yorktown should elect me to the House of Delegates on Nov. 5 because I bring a unique skill set of experience and proven leadership. My decade of elected service on the Hampton City School Board has provided valuable experience in local governance and specific insight into the significant impact legislation can have at the local level. As delegate, I will pursue fully funded public schools, to include raising teacher pay above the national average, protect Medicaid Expansion, and stand up to insurance companies who want to exclude coverage to patients with pre-existing conditions. I live, work and have raised my family in the 91st district.

What is the biggest issue facing your district, and how do you plan to address it?

I believe one of the biggest issues facing our district is coastal flooding caused by rising sea levels. As delegate, I pledge to find solutions to the complex issue of man-made climate change. I will pursue legislation that will support efforts to address climate change and support regulations on carbon emissions, and support a shift from reliance on fossil fuels to cleaner energy sources like wind and solar which can ultimately become a true job creation opportunity for the Commonwealth.

The communities of the 91st include Hampton, Poquoson, and York County – all of which are identified as particularly vulnerable to sea level rise and flooding. Virginia needs to pass legislation to fund participation in the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative (RGGI) which presents the opportunity to cut carbon emissions from power plants and link the state with the nine-state carbon cap and trade program. The legislation would enable Virginia to auction the allowances and invest the revenues into programs that benefit the public – specifically coastal resilience in our district.

What was the most important vote taken in the Virginia General Assembly in 2019, and why?

The most important vote taken in the Virginia General Assembly was to give our public school teachers a much needed pay raise. As your delegate, I will continue to build on this momentum and push to fully fund our public schools, teacher salaries, and school infrastructure.