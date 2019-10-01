Candidate Profile: Mark B. Turner (Southampton County Sheriff’s Office)

Name: Mark B. Turner

Race: Southampton County Sheriff’s Office

Website: Mark B. Turner For Sheriff

Bio: Sgt. Mark B. Turner is a proud and upstanding citizen of Southampton County, and resident of Branchville, where he has resided all his life. He is from two of the oldest and finest families the area has produced, the Turner and Grizzard families, and the oldest of three siblings. Mark was raised in the Boykins Baptist Church and a graduate of our Southampton County School system and member of the Southampton High School class of 1996.

Upon graduation from Southampton High School, Mark went on to obtain a Bachelors of Criminal Justice Degree (B.A.) from Radford University, in a very impressive three and half years. He returned home in 2000, and to his roots, coming back to Southampton County and starting his illustrious career with the Southampton County Sheriff’s Office. During which time he married Kelly Jean Wilder, his high school sweetheart. Kelly and Mark began their relationship in high school, then followed each other to Radford University, both graduating from Radford University, Mark a Criminal Justice Major, and Kelly obtaining a B.S. degree in Biology. Kelly then went on to obtain a B.S. degree from Old Dominion University in Dental Hygiene and has been practicing for over 15 years as a clinical Dental Hygienist. They began their life together in a log cabin that they built and call home in the rural setting of Branchville on a small piece of family farm land.

Sgt. Mark B. Turner proudly served with the Branchville Volunteer Fire Department for 18 years, achieving the rank of President.

He is an active member of the Courtland Masonic Lodge #85, holding the degree of Master Mason, the Mason’s being an organization that’s sole purpose is the improvement of members lives through social and charitable actives within their community, with the intent of giving back.

He is also a member of the Boykins Lions Club, the Lions Club being the largest service organization in the world and a world leader in acts of empowerment and giving voice to those people and places less fortunate.

Finally, Mark has been a member of the board of executives, with the Robert A. Hill Fraternal Order of Police Lodge #56 since 2001, holding the rank of Treasurer since 2004.

Sgt. Mark B. Turner’s professional career and resume as a Deputy Sheriff for the last 19 years with the Southampton County Sheriff’s Office is nothing short of spectacular. He began his career of service in 2000, working as a Deputy inside the Jail and Jail Farm. In 2001 Sgt. Mark B. Turner graduated from the Crater Criminal Justice Academy and was assigned to the Patrol Division within the Southampton Sheriff’s Office. In 2004 Sgt. Turner was transferred to the Meherrin Drug Task Force, which was a joint collaboration between the Counties and Cities of Southampton, Greensville, Emporia, and Brunswick, and tasked to counter drug activity in the region. During this time, Sgt. Turner was sworn in as special police officer with the Virginia State Police. In 2005 Sgt. Turner was assigned by special appointment to the Drug Enforcement Administration as a Task Force Officer and tasked with investigating and prosecuting federal drug crimes throughout the eastern district of Virginia. In 2010 Sgt. Turner was reassigned back to the Virginia State Police’s Meherrin Drug Task Force, serving as a Detective in Drug Investigations. In 2012 through the present he has been a Patrol Supervisor at the Southampton County Sheriff’s Office.