Maritsa A. Alger is a candidate for the Newport News School Board in a special election for the South District. Her name will appear on the ballot on November 7, 2023.

Alger was appointed following the resignation of now-Councilman John Ely upon his election last year. Alger is is facing off against Marlon A. Pendergraft Sr. to determine who will fill the remainder of Ely’s term.

The first day of in-person early voting at your local registrar’s office for this election is Friday, Sept. 22, 2023. Click here to see who is on your ballot.

10 On Your Side reached out to all of the candidates running in this race with specific questions. The responses below came directly from the candidate and are unedited. If you do not see the candidate listed with a profile, we did not receive one.

Name: Maritsa A. Alger

Age: 59

Race: Newport News School Board – South District Special Election

Website: maritsaalger.com

Biography:

I’ve been a resident of Newport News for the past 36 years. I moved from New York City

to the Newport News area with my spouse, Tim Alger, who proudly joined the United States Navy and served on the USS Eisenhower CVN 69. I contributed to the field of education for 35 years as a teacher for students with special needs, teacher specialist, assistant principal, principal, and interim executive director.

I earned my Educational Leadership degree through Old Dominion University, a Masters degree from Hampton University, and Bachelors at New York University. I retired from Norfolk Public Schools in 2019 and was called back to serve during the pandemic as an interim Executive Director to oversee 16 schools.

I’ve been actively engaged in the education landscape from the local to the state level. I served leaders across the Commonwealth as the President of the Virginia Association of Elementary School Principals. In 2020, I was appointed to Delegate Shelly Simonds’s seat on the Newport News School Board, and again, I was appointed in February of 2023 to complete Councilman John Eley’s term.

I continue to serve on state-level education committees. I am currently on the K-12 English Curriculum Review Board and have served on the School Readiness Committee for three years to expand early childhood programs. For the past four years, I have volunteered to be a grant reviewer for the Virginia Early Childhood Foundation to help support early education. Locally, I have partnered with the Foodbank, Serve the City, Port, PTA, and local businesses, and an active member of my faith community.

I have received the following recognition and awards over the years:

VAESP Pathfinder Award – for significant contribution to educational reform in elementary education

Hispanic Trailblazers Award of Hampton Roads – Honors Hispanic Leaders in the community for their excellence and perseverance.

VAESP Professional Development Award

Leaders to Sea Program, United States Navy

Salute to Principals, Hampton University

Outstanding Educator of the Year, Virginia Young Audiences of Virginia

Phi Kappa Phi Award for Outstanding Graduate Student at Old Dominion University

I am married to Tim Alger who is a proud graduate of Christopher Newport University

and we have two children together, Kristine and Timothy, who successfully graduated from Warwick High School. Kristine works as a public defender and Timothy is a high school math teacher. As a family, we are committed to service.

Why are you running for this office?

The pandemic uncovered many challenges that educators knew existed and it has widened the disparities among our youth. The greatest impact has been on mental health, safety, and the achievement of our students. I’m running because the issues our schools are facing now are monumental and they require experience. I can ask tough questions regarding the returns on our investments as a community. My goals are to focus on funding for post-pandemic recovery, provide teachers and staff with the resources they need for success including increasing compensation, acquire 100% accreditation of schools, expand the prekindergarten program for three-year-olds, strengthen internships to maintain a constant pool of teachers, renovate our aging schools, follow through with the completion of Huntington Middle School, and increase engagement of families and community partners.

What is the most important issue facing the school system and what is your position on it?

While safety is a top priority, literacy achievement is a wide concern. Teachers, staff, central office, and school-based leaders are finding ways to cohesively work to catch-up students since the pandemic. I fully support addressing the literacy issues as it will raise achievement and provide positive long-term effects given that higher literacy means greater economic growth for our community whether you attend college or trade school. It translates to consistent practices where the district speaks in one language that addresses the needs of all students while using data and involving parents and the community. It needs to be a city-wide effort and a movement!

What is your stance on school discipline and should it be changed as a result of the shooting at Richneck Elementary?

Discipline begins at home with families working to support learning in school. Students who display severe or chronic behaviors should be addressed immediately and include access to wrap-around services where counselors, behavior specialists, school psychologists, social workers, or family and community engagement specialists, can intervene with swift support. Having a clear, fair, and consistent response to behaviors across the division can significantly improve teaching and learning in classrooms. Citywide school community committees, districtwide discussions with school-based leaders and staff, discipline referral audits, collaboration with city leaders, school board reviews, and shared accountability provided visible changes. The changes included restructuring of the Safety and Security department, school resource office/ security officers assigned to every school, weapons protection technology, secured entry to schools, crisis planning and training with administrators and staff, revisions of the rights and responsibilities handbook, raising awareness among students and families to SpeakUp for safety, and consistency with the implementation of the threat assessment process, and much more.

How do you feel about the politicization of public education?

Any dialogue involving the education of children should begin with respect. Children are perceptive and are constantly watching how others are handling situations and challenges around them. It’s important to keep schools focused on learning and allow teachers and staff to teach without getting caught in the crossfire of conflicting political differences. Students want to see their families and schools working together regardless of their experiences or struggles. School board should not be a political trampoline, but a place where genuine efforts are made to advance education for greater strength in our communities.

Will you still value constituents and or fellow politicians with whom you disagree?

I value the voices of different constituents given that in public education we serve everyone. No one has the complete answer for solving the many challenges schools face. It is important to listen, learn, and know that our goal is to support the success, safety, and well-being of every child.