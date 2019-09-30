Candidate Profile: Louise Lucas (18th District)

Louise Lucas is running for Senate, 18th District.

Name: Louise Lucas

Race: Senate, 18th District

Party: Democrat

Website: Senator L. Louise Lucas

Biography: Born in Portsmouth, Virginia on January 22, 1944; educated at Norfolk State University (B.S., Vocational-Industrial Education; M.A., Urban Affairs, with a concentration in Human Resources Planning and Administration, magna cum laude) ; President/CEO Lucas Lodge; Baptist; member: Deaconess, New Mount Olivet Baptist Church; Member of the Senate: 1992-

District 18 Description: Brunswick County (Part), Chesapeake City (Part), Franklin City (Part), Isle of Wight County (Part), Portsmouth City (Part), Southampton County (Part), Suffolk City (Part), Emporia City (All), Greensville County (All), Sussex County (All), Surry County (Part).