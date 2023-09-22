Lisa Ownby is a Democratic candidate for the JCC Board of Supervisors – Stonehouse District. Her name will appear on the ballot on November 7, 2023.

Ownby is running against Barbara E. Null in the Stonehouse District.

The first day of in-person early voting at your local registrar’s office for this election is Friday, Sept. 22, 2023. Click here to see who is on your ballot.

10 On Your Side reached out to all of the candidates running in this race with specific questions. The responses below came directly from the candidate and are unedited. If you do not see the candidate listed with a profile, we did not receive one.

Name: Lisa Ownby

Age: 54

Race: JCC Board of Supervisors – Stonehouse District

Party: Democratic

Website: www.ownbyforsupervisor.com

Biography: I earned my bachelor’s degree from George Mason University in 1991. After earning my master’s degree in social work from the University of Maryland, I moved to Williamsburg in 1992 with my husband, who was attending Old Dominion University. We have lived in Williamsburg since then and love this community. My husband and I have raised four children here. Three have graduated from Williamsburg-James City County schools and my youngest is a WJCC high school senior. My husband built a business here (Landtech Resources, Inc., a civil engineering, and land surveying firm) and we have thrived. I worked in the field of developmental disabilities for over two decades supporting families who had children with disabilities. Locally, I worked for Child Development Resources, managing a U.S. Department of Education model demonstration project. While at CDR, I was appointed by Gov. George Allen to the State Rehabilitation Advisory Council, providing policy recommendations to the Virginia Secretary of Health and Human Services and ultimately the governor on policy issues impacting Virginians with disabilities. I worked for the W&M School of Education, recruiting students to their master’s program in special education, focusing especially on increasing diversity in the field of special education. I stayed home raising my children for nine years. During that time, I served in and continue to serve in leadership positions with WJCC school organizations, including PTA, PTSA, PTA Council, band, and athletic boosters. In 2014, I joined Landtech as Director of Operations. In 2016 I was elected to the WJCC School Board in a special election and reelected in 2017 for a four-year term. I served as Vice Chair and Chair during my five years on the Board. As chair, I led the WJCC School Board through the over-$155 million budgeting process and helped guide the division through the COVID pandemic.

Why are you running for this office?

It was my service on the school board that inspired me to run for the board of supervisors. So many decisions impacting our community are ultimately made by our supervisors, including school funding, workforce housing, and funding for fire, emergency medical services, police, parks, and libraries. Our board of supervisors makes critical land use decisions that impact the county’s infrastructure, our tax rate, and our quality of life. My passion and commitment to James City County and my leadership skills are well suited for service as a Supervisor, and I will work to ensure the board focuses on community needs. Decisions need to be evaluated both in terms of how they impact services and amenities today, and 20 years from today. I am passionate about our community and my husband and I plan to retire here. I am deeply invested in our county’s future. Our local government should be responsive to our diverse community and our diversified economy. I believe that my listening skills and school board experience will enable me to make a unique contribution to the community as a supervisor. We need more workforce and affordable housing options, and we need to invest in fire, EMS, police, and education. We need to adapt to growth without putting undue stress on our infrastructure. All of these issues will be addressed by the board of supervisors, and my skills and talents are well suited to making data-driven decisions that benefit our community.

What is the most important issue facing the county, and what is your position on it?

WJCC schools are one of the biggest economic drivers in JCC. Fully accredited schools keep families living in and moving to JCC. Good schools keep property values high. Seventy percent of JCC’s budget comes from real estate taxes. And fifty percent of the JCC budget funds WJCC schools. We need to manage growth so that there is not an undue burden placed on infrastructure, things like, schools, fire, EMS, and police. I will work to address growth, in the county and I will advocate for the resources our schools need to provide a world class education.

What is the top challenge facing your district, and how would you address it?

1) The sixth fire station, which was moved out of the JCC 2021 budget, is needed to improve response times, and protect families in the Stonehouse District. I will work to get that back in the 5-year capital improvement plan.

2) The Stonehouse District of JCC is the last remaining rural area of the county. I will work to preserve the small-town feel of Upper County.

3) Solar is the wave of the future. Many landowners in the Stonehouse District of JCC no longer want to farm their land traditionally but want to pivot to solar farming. I will work to ensure the BOS has adequate policy guidance to develop more solar energy to bring down energy costs and protect our environment.

4) There are many areas in JCC where high-speed internet is not reliably available, and citizens only have one provider to choose from. I will explore increased broadband availability.

What is your stance on the possible separation of the Williamsburg James City County Public Schools partnership?

There are huge municipal fiscal implications to the joint school division dissolution. I believe the division is stronger together, and I will work to ensure the best decision is made for our students. WJCC schools have operated a joint school division since 1955. I fear that a precedent will be set for future joint municipal partnerships between JCC and the City of Williamsburg, if the respective boards choose to operate separate divisions. My wheelhouse is K-12, and that represents 50 percent of James City County’s annual budget. Good schools keep folks moving to and remaining in our county, and that keeps property values high. And well-educated graduates help economic development too. I am well versed not only in K-12 issues nationally, but I am very familiar with the operations of WJCC schools. I have been a parent in WJCC since 2002 and continue to be. And I served on the WJCC school board for five years in leadership capacities. As a school board member, I worked with the Williamsburg City Council, current JCC Board of Supervisors members and our General Assembly delegation on school funding issues. I have the skill set and experience to work collaboratively with City Council members and Supervisors to navigate the dissolution of the joint school system if that moves forward

How do you feel about the politicization of public education?

Education should not be a partisan issue. Parents should be a partner in their child’s education. But a vocal minority cannot limit what all students study and read. It is appropriate for parents to weigh in on and make educational decisions for their child, but it is not appropriate for a few parents to make decisions or influence education policy for all students. Fully funded schools are requisite for a healthy local economy. And we all benefit from well-educated youth. I do not support redirecting public education monies into private entities. I will work to ensure that our teachers, schools, students and families are supported.

How do you plan to manage growth while also protecting the quality-of-life residents bought into?

Growth cannot be stopped however; it does need to be managed well. Seventy percent of the JCC budget comes from real estate taxes. JCC needs citizens to move to, build in, and live in JCC long-term. Asking for the appropriate proffers from developers can help mitigate the burden of residential development on a county’s infrastructure. Supporting mixed used development and encouraging economic development to ensure a diversified tax base will slow residential sprawl while still maintaining a sufficient tax base.

What is your view on unlimited campaign contributions? Should that change?

I believe in campaign finance reform. Money can make the difference between the better candidate winning or the better funded candidate winning.

How will you still value constituents with whom you disagree?

The primary job of a BOS member is to be a conduit for information from citizens to the BOS and county staff. I will engage with and respond to all citizens, all the time. I will be present and available to the community.