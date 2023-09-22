Lisa Cropper Johnson is running for re-election to represent District 3 on the Accomack County School Board . Her name will appear on the ballot on November 7, 2023.

She is running against Jessica J. Lewis for the seat.

The first day of in-person early voting at your local registrar’s office for this election is Friday, Sept. 22, 2023. Click here to see who is on your ballot.

10 On Your Side reached out to all of the candidates running in this race, with a request for a bio and a list of questions to answer. If you do not see the candidate listed with a profile, we did not receive one.

Name: Lisa Cropper Johnson

Age: 57

Race: Accomack County School Board – District 3

Website: https://www.facebook.com/LCJSupporters

Biography: Lisa Cropper Johnson, a lifelong Horntown, Virginia resident, announces her candidacy for re-election to represent District 3 on the Accomack County School Board. Johnson shares, “I bring triple E to the Board: Extensive experience, Education, and Energy.” Having earned the Doctor of Philosophy degree in organizational leadership from the University of Maryland Eastern Shore (UMES) in 2014, Dr. Johnson has over three decades of public service. Her career spans the fields of diversity, equity, inclusion, and accessibility programs; equal opportunity programs; Human Resources management; and career services. She has taught at the Eastern Shore Community College (ESCC) and at UMES, both on a part-time basis.

Dr. Johnson says, “The breadth and depth of School Board responsibilities extend well beyond what most people consider.” She said she has gained much knowledge and has had lessons learned from being elected to her current four year term. Dr. Johnson looks forward to continuing to applying her experience, education, and energy to the County where she and both of her children graduated, all from Chincoteague High School. She has one grandchild in ACPS currently and her son coaches basketball at a County high school. Her daughter is a national certified elementary school teacher. “My husband, Tim and I jointly committed to remaining on Virginia’s Eastern Shore early in our 35 year marriage”, shared Dr. Johnson. Tim is an Arcadia High School graduate. Her love for the Shore and it’s people is continually reflected in her photography hobby. Said Johnson, “The Eastern Shore is home, and I love serving here!”

Why are you running for this office?

I seek re-election to continue building a stellar District. The initial four year term helped me mature professionally while contributing to decisions, and I am better positioned to further advance the School Division’s mission and goals with Board members. My experience on boards for decades, my work experiences and my educational background position me to serve ACPS well. I have a heart to serve, having been a civil servant and community leader for more than 30 years.

What is the most important issue facing Accomack County Public Schools and what is your position on it?

Recruitment and retention of teachers, staff, and administrators is one critically important issue for ACPS and for the nation. Teachers are underpaid. Administrators are facing learning loss plus all the daily woes such as student safety while engaging with parents/guardians. My position is that we support teachers, staff and administrators in every reasonable way possible. Celebrating their successes rather than only spotlighting shortfalls is key. Also, my position is active listening is key to retention. People truly don’t care how much you know until they know how much you care.

How do you feel about the politicization of public education?

I am continually saddened at the apparent division among the community at large around public education. Together we can accomplish so much more! Social media bashing is at an all time low. I believe that with intentionality, we can shift focus back to where it need to be: education, student outcomes.

How will you still value constituents and politicians with whom you disagree?

Agreeing to disagree is one of my strengths. Diversity of thought results in more organizational success. Someone having a different view than mine doesn’t make him or her a bad person. Further no one knows everything including myself. When we disagree, I firmly believe that we can still work cooperatively. Continuing to engage is how I demonstrate that I value colleagues with who I disagree positionally. Anything less is beneath the honor of being a public servant.