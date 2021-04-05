Candidate Profile: Leslie Haley (Attorney General)

Leslie Haley is a Republican candidate for Virginia Attorney General. Her name will be on the ballot on May 8 during the Republican Party’s unassembled convention.

Candidate: Leslie Haley

Race: Attorney General

Party: Republican

Website: haleyforag.com

Biography: Leslie Haley has been an active community leader in Virginia for close to three

decades. She spent 14 years in public service with the Virginia State Bar as senior

assistant ethics counsel, and left to form her own law firm where she is currently

a partner. She also serves as a guardian ad litem for children, and is an advocate

for advancing juvenile justice needs.

As a small business owner, Leslie understands the vital role that small businesses

play in the continued success of the community. She currently serves as the chair

of the Greater Richmond Partnership, a collaboration of public and private

sectors that work to attract new economic development opportunities in central

Virginia.

Leslie is currently serving in her second term on the Board of Supervisors of

Chesterfield County and is most proud of the work they have done this past year

to support their entire public safety team with a uniquely designed compensation

plan.

Leslie has been a staunch advocate for education, serving as chair of the

Chesterfield County Council of PTA/PTSAs and as president of the Midlothian

PTSO. She has also been significantly involved in her community serving as chair

of Church Council and trustee at St. Mark’s United Methodist Church.

Leslie is well recognized in her profession and has served as president of the

Greater Richmond Bar Foundation, an organization of lawyers from central

Virginia collaboratively engaged in assisting underserved populations in need of

legal services.

Why should Virginians elect you as Attorney General?

Virginians should elect me as their next Attorney General because I will uphold the rule

of law and ensure that every Virginian will be treated equally under the law. I will hold

state agencies and boards accountable that have destroyed public trust and safety, and I

will uphold our constitutional rights.

What do you hope to accomplish, if elected?

I will fight to restore a safe and secure Virginia for our children, our families, and our

seniors. I will hold all accountable to the law on our streets and on our media platforms,

where abuse is happening at a growing rate, challenging our most vulnerable: our seniors

and children. Restoring the public’s trust in government at all levels by restoring ethical

behavior to the office is also one of my top priorities.

What is the most important legal issue facing Virginians, and how would

you tackle that issue?

The safety of our citizens is, without question, the most important issue to me. I would

start by enforcing the law equitably to ensure that all of our citizens and families feel

safe, holding all state agencies accountable to the law in the areas of the parole board,

election management, safeguarding our children from human trafficking, and protecting

our seniors from fraud and abuse.

What areas of consumer protection would you focus on, if elected?

I would focus on our seniors who have been more homebound and at risk for fraud and

abuse through internet and phone scams. There has been an alarming increase in these

kinds of scams through the COVID-19 pandemic, with many seniors at home and uncertain

during the crisis.

I am also running to make sure that opioid dealers and drug companies are held

accountable. Across the Commonwealth, the opioid crisis has ravaged so many in our

communities, robbing Virginians of hope, the ability to earn a living, and for tens of

thousands it has cost them their lives.

What is the most important legal issue that has been exacerbated by the coronavirus pandemic, and how would you address it?

Workplace and worker protections during the pandemic have been a greater challenge to

enforce. Protecting Virginians in the workplace is a top priority of mine and as the next

Attorney General I will put the people of Virginia first. Workers of all kinds across Virginia have a right to reasonable protections in the workplace and as Attorney General I will work to balance the needs of business owners and their employees through evenhanded application of the law and relevant regulations.