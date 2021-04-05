Candidate Profile: Leslie Haley (Attorney General)

Leslie Haley is a Republican candidate for Virginia Attorney General. Her name will be on the ballot on May 8 during the Republican Party’s unassembled convention.
Biography: Leslie Haley has been an active community leader in Virginia for close to three
decades. She spent 14 years in public service with the Virginia State Bar as senior
assistant ethics counsel, and left to form her own law firm where she is currently
a partner. She also serves as a guardian ad litem for children, and is an advocate
for advancing juvenile justice needs.
As a small business owner, Leslie understands the vital role that small businesses
play in the continued success of the community. She currently serves as the chair
of the Greater Richmond Partnership, a collaboration of public and private
sectors that work to attract new economic development opportunities in central
Virginia.
Leslie is currently serving in her second term on the Board of Supervisors of
Chesterfield County and is most proud of the work they have done this past year
to support their entire public safety team with a uniquely designed compensation
plan.
Leslie has been a staunch advocate for education, serving as chair of the
Chesterfield County Council of PTA/PTSAs and as president of the Midlothian
PTSO. She has also been significantly involved in her community serving as chair
of Church Council and trustee at St. Mark’s United Methodist Church.
Leslie is well recognized in her profession and has served as president of the
Greater Richmond Bar Foundation, an organization of lawyers from central
Virginia collaboratively engaged in assisting underserved populations in need of
legal services.
Why should Virginians elect you as Attorney General?
Virginians should elect me as their next Attorney General because I will uphold the rule
of law and ensure that every Virginian will be treated equally under the law. I will hold
state agencies and boards accountable that have destroyed public trust and safety, and I
will uphold our constitutional rights.
What do you hope to accomplish, if elected?
I will fight to restore a safe and secure Virginia for our children, our families, and our
seniors. I will hold all accountable to the law on our streets and on our media platforms,
where abuse is happening at a growing rate, challenging our most vulnerable: our seniors
and children. Restoring the public’s trust in government at all levels by restoring ethical
behavior to the office is also one of my top priorities.
What is the most important legal issue facing Virginians, and how would
you tackle that issue?
The safety of our citizens is, without question, the most important issue to me. I would
start by enforcing the law equitably to ensure that all of our citizens and families feel
safe, holding all state agencies accountable to the law in the areas of the parole board,
election management, safeguarding our children from human trafficking, and protecting
our seniors from fraud and abuse.
What areas of consumer protection would you focus on, if elected?
I would focus on our seniors who have been more homebound and at risk for fraud and
abuse through internet and phone scams. There has been an alarming increase in these
kinds of scams through the COVID-19 pandemic, with many seniors at home and uncertain
during the crisis.
I am also running to make sure that opioid dealers and drug companies are held
accountable. Across the Commonwealth, the opioid crisis has ravaged so many in our
communities, robbing Virginians of hope, the ability to earn a living, and for tens of
thousands it has cost them their lives.
What is the most important legal issue that has been exacerbated by the coronavirus pandemic, and how would you address it?
Workplace and worker protections during the pandemic have been a greater challenge to
enforce. Protecting Virginians in the workplace is a top priority of mine and as the next
Attorney General I will put the people of Virginia first. Workers of all kinds across Virginia have a right to reasonable protections in the workplace and as Attorney General I will work to balance the needs of business owners and their employees through evenhanded application of the law and relevant regulations.