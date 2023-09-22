Leonne M. Arsenovic is a candidate for Gloucester County School Board – Ware District. Her name will appear on the ballot on November 7, 2023.

Arsenovic is running against David Conway Seabolt and James W. “Jim” Pike, Jr.

Candidate Name: Leonne M. Arsenovic

Age: 64

Race: Gloucester County School Board – Ware District

Candidate Website: www.leonne4ware.com

Biography: I am a retired teacher with 27 years’ experience in public education. My husband and I have made our home in Gloucester County for well over three decades. We are parents of four grown children who all attended Gloucester public schools. All four earned post-graduate degrees and have exciting careers thanks in part to the educational foundation they received from Gloucester’s public schools. We couldn’t be prouder of their accomplishments.

I began my career in education as a paraprofessional. I went on to earn two masters’ degrees, one in Special Education, the other in Reading Curriculum and Instruction. My teaching career was spent serving students with special needs. I was recognized as Bethel Elementary School’s Teacher of the year in 2020.

I believe in community service and have volunteered over the years with organizations including Gloucester’s Clean Community, the Gloucester Housing Partnership, Gloucester Parks and Recreation, Gloucester NAACP, Gloucester Animal Control, and the League of Women Voters.

Why are you running for this office?

I care deeply about public education. The benefits of a high-quality education are live long. Gloucester has a terrific school system. Yet, there is room for improvement. As a parent and former educator, I will bring a perspective to decision making that is missing on our current board.

What is the most important issue facing the school system and what is your position on it?

The most important issue facing our school system and any system is ensuring we have the right people in all levels of school leadership to ensure all our students are receiving a high-quality education in a safe and caring environment.

How do you feel about the politicization of public education?

The over-politicization of public education has become an unfortunate distraction. It has monopolized our board’s valuable time and attention better spent focusing on building and maintaining a top-notch public education system for all our children.

How will you still value constituents and politicians with whom you disagree?

If elected, my job will be to represent my constituents. Everyone’s opinions and concerns are important. If disagreements arise among citizens and/or elected officials, I will endeavor to find common ground.