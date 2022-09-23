Leon Benjamin is the Republican candidate for the U.S. House of Representatives, District 4. His name will appear on the ballot on Nov. 8, 2022.

Leon Benjamin is the Republican candidate for the U.S. House of Representatives, District 4. His name will appear on the ballot on Nov. 8, 2022.

10 On Your Side reached out to all of the candidates running in this race with specific questions about their platforms. We are still awaiting a response from this campaign.

Name: Leon Benjamin

Race: U.S. House of Representatives, District 4

Party: Republican

Website: Leon Benjamin for Congress

Biography (from the candidate’s campaign website): A native of Richmond, I am a graduate of Huguenot High School, veteran of the U.S. Navy (1986-1994), and Senior Pastor of New Life Harvest Church. I am also the founder of the Coalition of Leaders United (CLU), dedicated to advancing conservative values and restoring moral clarity in America. This incredible journey as father, pastor, mentor, and leader has taken me all the way to the White House and to cities across the country. I have proudly worked to implement economic recovery and community development projects that have simultaneously improved lives while strengthening the Commonwealth.