Candidate Profile: Leon Benjamin (4th District)

Leon Benjamin is the Republican candidate for the U.S. House of Representatives 4th District. The Congressional election is scheduled for Nov. 3, 2020.

He is challenging incumbent A. Donald McEachin.

Name: Leon Benjamin

Race: U.S. House of Representatives, 4th District

Party: Republican

Website: benjamin4congress.com

Biography: Leon Benjamin is a Gulf War veteran who works as the senior pastor and bishop of New Life Harvest Church in Richmond. He is the Richmond chairman for the Republican Party of Richmond City and the president and founder of Coalition of Leaders United. He is also part of a group of evangelical leaders who serve as informal advisers to members of President Donald Trump’s administration.

Benjamin graduated from Huguenot High School in Richmond. He studied engineering at the University of Virginia and Virginia Union University. He also attended Rovear University where he earned a bachelors in Biblical studies and a masters in Christian Education.

