Candidate Profile: Lenard Myers (81st District)

Name: Lenard Myers

Race: House of Delegates, 81st District

Party: Democrat

Website: Lenforthewin.com

Why should residents elect you to the Virginia House of Delegates?

I am a consumer rights lawyer who fights for the little guy everyday in courts all across Virginia. I have also been a leader in our community when it comes to empowering our youth and defending our poor. As your next delegate, I want our seniors and our single parent moms to earn a living wage so they can better make ends meet.

We also have to finally start protecting our homes, farms, and businesses from hundreds of millions of dollars in flood damage every year. I want to restore the state funding for public education that was lost over the last ten years because when we invest in our students, schools and teachers, we are really investing in the economy of Virginia. I just want you to know that when you elect me, you will be electing a delegate dedicated to making life better for you and your family.



What is the biggest issue facing your district, and how do you plan to address it?

As your next delegate, I am committed to finding new ways to lower our healthcare costs while protecting coverage of pre-existing conditions. We also need to find a way to help our many families out there that earn too much for Medicaid eligibility, but not enough to afford private health insurance. Finally, medication needs to become more affordable in Virginia. For instance, states have begun capping insulin co-pays at $100 per month due to the artificially-inflated prices associated with this medication. So, I am finding solutions to make healthcare more affordable for the members of my district as well as the Commonwealth.

What was the most important vote taken in the Virginia General Assembly in 2019, and why?

I believe the most important vote taken this year, is the vote NOT taken and that was the Governor’s special session on gun safety which was essentially cancelled this summer. In the wake our 12 neighbors tragically lost to gun violence last spring in Virginia Beach, our 10 neighbors shot at a Memorial Day block party in Chesapeake, and the roughly 1,000 more Virginians that will be lost this year to gun violence, we owe it to our grieving families and we owe it to each other, to finally pass commonsense gun safety measures in Virginia.