Candidate Profile: Kirk Cox (Governor)

Kirk Cox is a Republican candidate for Virginia Governor. His name will be on the ballot on May 8 during the Republican Party’s unassembled convention.

Candidate: Kirk Cox

Race: Governor

Party: Republican

Website: kirkcox.com

Biography: Kirk Cox is a state delegate representing District 66 in the Virginia General Assembly. Cox was elected to the Virginia House of Delegates in 1990 and has served as the Republican majority whip, majority leader, and speaker. Prior to that, Cox graduated from James Madison University. He is a retired teacher who taught Virginia and U.S. governments to middle and high school students for 30 years. He also coached youth basketball and baseball for several years.