Candidate Profile: Kim Melnyk (District 84)

Kim Melnyk is a Democratic candidate for the Virginia House of Delegates District 84. Her name will appear on the ballot on Nov. 2.
Kim Melnyk is currently the Vice Chair of the Virginia Beach School Board.
According to her campaign website, Melnyk is a former teacher, a small business owner, wife, and mother of three. She graduated from Green Run High, and returned after college to teach elementary school in Virginia beach. Melnyk was elected to the school board in November 2014.