Kevin Lingard is a candidate for Town of Duck Council. His name will appear on the ballot on November 7, 2023.

There are six candidates running for five open seats on council.

The first day of in-person early voting at your local registrar’s office for this election is Friday, Sept. 22, 2023. Click here to see who is on your ballot.

10 On Your Side reached out to all of the candidates running in this race with specific questions. The responses below came directly from the candidate and are unedited. If you do not see the candidate listed with a profile, we did not receive one.

Name: Kevin Lingard

Age: 65

Race: Town of Duck Council

Biography: I was born in a small town just south of Manchester, England. My wife and I moved to the US in 2005. I trained as a Mechanical Engineer and worked in such diverse fields as textile machines, HVAC, petro-chemical and auto sport. When we moved to America I became a REALTOR, I loved the business but retired at the end of last year. In the UK I was a Boy Scout leader for over 25 years, I was chair of the Environment and Recycling Committee in Morrisville, NC. I was ‘Volunteer of the Year’ for the non-profit Team Drea Foundation in 2019. I have volunteered for several rolls within the Town of Duck including beach grass planting, Duck Sweep, data entry, event staffing and Jazz Festival.

Why are you running for this office?

Duck is the only true community I have lived in since I was a small child. I want to contribute to that community in the best way I can.

What is the most important issue facing the community, and what is your position on it?

I think it’s probably the same issue that every town on the Outer Banks faces. We are surrounded by water, the Atlantic Ocean on one side and the Currituck Sound on the other. The beach is the reason most visitors come to town. We must, at all costs, protect our beach and dunes to prevent encroachment into ocean side properties and maintain a facility for our visitors. Likewise, the sound shoreline must be protected to enhance the natural environment and protect the built environment.

What it the top challenge facing your constituents, and how would you address it?

Most residents of Duck are on fixed incomes, it is vital to keep costs the town has control of, namely property tax, in check.

How will you still value constituents and politicians with whom you disagree?

Duck has a non-partisan council so thinking in terms of politicians is wrong. I would like to think that any decision will benefit all stakeholders, but my priority, if I am elected, will be those people who call Duck home, next will be the business owners in the town, including absentee and part time property owners and finally our visitors. I would like to think that if people disagree with me that any decisions I make will be to benefit the town.