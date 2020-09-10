Candidate Profile: Kevin Hayes (NC Senate)

Kevin Hayes is the Constitution Party candidate U.S. Senate in North Carolina. The Congressional election is scheduled for Nov. 3, 2020.

He is facing Democratic candidate Cal Cunningham, Libertarian candidate Shannon Bray, and Republican incumbent Thom Tillis.

Name: Kevin Hayes

Race: U.S. Senate

Party: Constitution Party

Website: hayesforussenate.com

Biography: Kevin Hayes has more than 15 years in the information technology industry, including running a small computer repair business. He has also worked on several political campaigns, including Congressional and Presidential. He ran for the North Carolina House of Representatives in 2012 and 2018 and has worked as the Vice Chairman of the Constitution Party for more than four years.

Voter Resources