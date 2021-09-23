Candidate Profile: Kelly Convirs-Fowler (District 21)

Kelly Convirs-Fowler is a Democratic candidate for the Virginia House of Delegates District 21. Her name will appear on the ballot on Nov. 2.

Candidate: Kelly Convirs-Fowler

Race: Virginia House of Delegates District 21

Party: Democratic

Website: www.delegatefowler.com/

Biography: Kelly Convirs-Fowler is dedicated to the service of others. A resident of Virginia Beach since childhood, she’s a small business owner who specializes in military family relocation, a former school teacher, and a state delegate who works for results that matter for us.

Since she was elected to serve, she was a key vote to expand Medicaid, helping connect more Virginians with affordable health care. She led the effort to decriminalize marijuana in Virginia, and she voted to raise teacher pay and provide tax breaks for small businesses across the Commonwealth.

A mother of three, Convirs-Fowler is aware that the choices the Virginia legislature makes matter to the next generation. It’s why she’s committed to taking bold action to curb gun violence, fight flooding and the climate crisis, implement common sense justice and policing reforms, and build a more equitable economy for all.

Convirs-Fowler serves with integrity and transparency, and will support legislation to ensure other elected officials do the same. Her personal, gift, and campaign finance disclosures can be found here.

Why should Virginians re-elect you to the Virginia House of Delegates?

I have the experience, both professionally and personally, that is needed to continue advocating for 21st District constituents. My husband and I both come from military families, we both were raised in this district, and we are now raising our three daughters here. My oldest two attend Virginia Beach Public Schools, and so will my youngest when it’s time. My husband is a sheriff’s deputy for the city of Virginia Beach, and I used to teach at Lynnhaven Elementary. Public service has always been a cornerstone in our families and lives.

I am so honored, fortunate, and grateful that I have the privilege of being the delegate for the Virginia House of Delegates representing the 21st District for two terms now. I have the experience of the process, and I have the track record that proves I’m the right person to advocate for the 21st District. Since I was sworn into office in 2018, we expanded Medicaid, capped the cost of insulin co-pays, expanded voting rights, abolished the death penalty, legalized cannabis, made strides in reforming our criminal justice system, passed the Virginia Clean Economy Act, appointed the most diverse slate of judges Virginia has ever seen, raised teacher pay, and so much more. I look forward to continuing this good work for Virginian families in Virginia Beach and Chesapeake.

What do you hope to accomplish, if elected?

While I’m proud of my accomplishments thus far, I am far from done with making progress in Virginia! I look forward to continuing to fight to protect Virginians that experience virtual harassment. I sponsored legislation last session that would make it illegal to send unsolicited nude/lewd pictures electronically, but it died in the Virginia Senate.

I will be introducing budget amendments if our proposed 2022 budget doesn’t include adequate funding for stormwater projects. Across Virginia, especially in my district, we are experiencing the effects of climate change tenfold. We cannot afford to waste any more time. We must prioritize and fund projects that will help lessen the effects of recurrent flooding and stronger storms from climate change.

Additionally, I will continue to fight for our public schools, ensuring that they are fully funded and have all the resources they need to be successful. Our children are the future, and we need to prioritize and invest in them! Part of that includes continuing to increase teacher pay. I was proud to support and vote for a 5% teacher pay increase, but it doesn’t stop there. We need to ensure Virginia is above the national average for teacher pay.

What is the most important issue facing your district, and what is your position on it?

Access to affordable healthcare is by far what my office hears from constituents most frequently. If they have healthcare plans at all, they’re not affordable or the co-pays are too high. It’s a complex issue, but we have been working on policies so that Virginians aren’t spending their hard earned money on rising healthcare and prescription drug costs.

I was a key vote in 2018 when Virginia expanded Medicaid, allowing over 400,000 Virginians to have access to healthcare they didn’t have before. We have capped co-pays on insulin to $50, as well as inhalers for Virginians with asthma. I’m dedicated to solving the issue and working towards lowering costs of healthcare for all, because healthcare should not be a privilege.

What is your position on Virginia’s overall response to the coronavirus pandemic, and what might you have done differently?

We are lucky to have a physician as a governor who understands the importance of putting politics aside and listening to the public health experts. If we knew then what we know now, I am sure we could have done even more but hindsight is always 2020 (no pun intended).

If anything, we should have been more aggressive in the very beginning to prevent the ongoing suffering that we are still facing 18 months later. It is difficult when the pandemic transcends state lines — all of our efforts are void when all of the United States is on different pages. I’m thankful we now have proactive, responsive leadership from the federal to state level to guide us through the remaining pandemic. We are so close to the end, we need folks to get vaccinated and mask up before more variants emerge.

What are the top three issues created by the coronavirus pandemic in your district, and how would you plan to address them?