Candidate Profile: Keith Hodges (District 98)

Keith Hodges is the Republican candidate for the Virginia House of Delegates District 98. His name will appear on the ballot on Nov. 2.

Candidate: Keith Hodges

Race: Virginia House of Delegates District 98

Party: Republican

Website: www.keithhodges98.com

Biography: Keith Hodges is a member of the Virginia House of Delegates representing the 98th District. He owns the Gloucester Pharmacy. He attended the University of Richmond, Virginia Commonwealth University, and the Medical College of Virginia. He has a history of community service, including serving on the Riverside Walter Reed Hospital Board.

WAVY-TV 10 emailed each candidate five questions and told them their answers to those questions would be published on our website in their candidate profile. We have not received a response to our questions from this candidate. If we receive a response prior to the Nov. 2 election, we will update this profile with the candidate’s responses.